DSRSD welcomes aboard new assistant general manager Jan Lee

The Dublin San Ramon Services District recently brought Jan Lee on board as the new assistant general manager. Among her responsibilities, Lee is tasked with expanding DSRSD's variety of water supply, and overseeing existing interagency agreements and collaboration, emergency preparedness and its asset management program.

“Jan stood out in a very competitive field for this position,” General Manager Daniel McIntyre said in a statement. “Her outstanding experience on interagency partnerships over the last decade and her success in team building in her last position were particularly impressive.”

Lee, who joined the agency earlier in March, has 24 years of experience in the private and public sectors. She previously served as the assistant director of public works and utilities for the city of Hayward, and before then as water resources manager.

Before then, Lee spent 13 years as a supervising engineer in the Water Supply Improvements department for the East Bay Municipal Utility District, where she managed a number of water supply projects including their water transfers program. She was also the project manager for their $55 million Richmond Advanced Recycled Water Project. Lee has also worked in the private sector doing engineering design and planning.

Lee, a registered civil engineer, earned her bachelor's degree in civil and environmental engineering from UC Davis.