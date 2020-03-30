Remote town halls: Glazer sets small business conference call; Swalwell hosting medical specialist

Two Tri-Valley elected officials are separately hosting remote town hall meetings to discuss and inform local residents about novel coronavirus (COVID-19) this week.

Senator Steve Glazer (D-Orinda) will conduct a town hall meeting by telephone starting 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday. The March 31 call-in event will cover help that is available for small businesses hurt by the statewide stay-at-home order that was just extended until May 1.

"I am holding these town halls to make experts available to answer your questions about this dangerous virus, how our public and private institutions are handling it, and what we can do as individuals to keep ourselves and our loved ones safe," Glazer said in a statement.

Several guests involved in the small business industry will offer information, insight and advice for small businesses that are struggling during the pandemic. Danville Area Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Zae Perrin, Scott Rogalsk, director of the Small Business Development Corporation for Northern California, and Mark Herbert, California Vice President for Small Business Majority will "address the challenges our small businesses are facing, financial relief that is available, and what you need to do to obtain it."

To listen in, call 844-767-5651 before the meeting starts and use the access code 5142396#. Due to the number of participants that are expected, only written questions will be taken that day. Questions may be submitted before or during the call to senator.glazer@senate.ca.gov.

A recording of the meeting will be available later on Glazer's website, where users can already find seven other past coronavirus town hall meetings: https://sd07.senate.ca.gov.

U.S. Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-Livermore) also announced his own upcoming Facebook Live Q&A on Thursday. The April 2 livestream event starts at 1:30 p.m.; Swalwell will be joined by special guest Dr. Grace Lee, a pediatric infectious disease specialist at Stanford Children’s Hospital.

“These uncertain times call for new ways to get information out to the public, and I am thrilled Dr. Lee will be joining me for what will undoubtedly be another informative, useful conversation on COVID-19 and what 15th Congressional District residents need to know,” Swalwell said.

Lee, who has been practicing medicine for more than 20 years, specializes in developing quality metrics used in pediatric medicine, evaluating how payment policies impact health outcomes, preventing infections associated with healthcare, and monitoring the safety of medical product use by using near real-time surveillance. She is also currently a voting member of the CDC's Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices.

Participants are encouraged to submit questions in advance on the event Facebook page: Facebook.com/CongressmanEricSwalwell.