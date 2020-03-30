SRVUSD will not offer meal pickup services on Monday

San Ramon Valley Unified School District officials have said that they will not be offering food service pickup Monday at any of their three usual locations.

For reasons that have not yet been made clear to the public, district officials said on social media that they will not be offering breakfast or lunch pickup, however meal services will continue on Wednesday from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

District officials declined to comment when asked why the Monday meal service was not offered.

For the duration of the shelter-in-place order, SRVUSD officials have been offering meals for students that can be picked up at John Baldwin Elementary, Walt Disney or Gale Ranch Middle School.

District officials did note that this meal service will not extend through the week of April 6, due to the SRVUSD's regularly scheduled Spring Break week.