Updated: Tue, Mar 31, 2020, 5:42 pm
Uploaded: Tue, Mar 31, 2020, 12:29 pm

Bay Area shelter order extended through May 3 with new restrictions, clarifications

 
The previous order, issued earlier this month, was set to expire on April 7. The new order will go into effect at 11:59 p.m. Tuesday and covers six counties -- Alameda, Contra Costa, Marin, San Francisco, San Mateo and Santa Clara -- as well as the city of Berkeley.

The county health officers said the order is a complement to the indefinite stay-at-home statewide order issued by Gov. Gavin Newsom on March 19.

The extended order reiterates that all non-essential businesses will remain closed and also clarifies some of the restrictions on public life in the Bay Area.

It says that the use of playgrounds, dog parks, public picnic areas and similar recreational areas is prohibited and must be closed to the public.

The use of shared public recreational facilities, like golf courses, tennis and basketball courts, pools and rock walls, is prohibited and those facilities must close.

Sports requiring people to share a ball or other equipment is prohibited unless it solely involves people in the same household.

The new order requires essential businesses to develop a social distancing protocol before Friday and says that most construction, both residential and commercial, is prohibited.

The order expanded the types of essential businesses that are allowed to remain open to include service providers that enable residential transactions, like notaries, title companies and realtors.

Also included are funeral homes and cemeteries -- but funerals are limited to 10 attendees.

Moving companies, rental car companies and ride-hailing services that "enable essential activities" are also allowed to remain operational.

All of the businesses that remain open are required to pair down operations to the bare minimum, according to the announcement.

The extension of the order is necessary because of a "significant increase" in the number of COVID-19 cases and deaths that are now putting a "strain on health care resources," according to the news release.

As of Tuesday, there were 150 deaths reported statewide from COVID-19.

"Extending the stay-at-home order should reduce the number of sick patients seeking care at one time, giving us time to acquire more medical supplies for providers who will be providing care to people sick with COVID-19," said Dr. Chris Farnitano, health officer for Contra Costa County.

"The extension will allow doctors and nurses to better treat those who do get sick, and save countless lives," Farnitano said.

Alameda County Public Health Department officials further elaborated on changes with the following description:

"The new Order extends the shelter in place requirements until 11:59 p.m. on May 3, 2020. The new Order is also more restrictive in a number of ways. Major new restrictions include:

1. Social distancing requirements are mandatory. Unless strict compliance is explicitly waived, everyone must comply with the social distancing requirements at all times.

2. Before Friday, April 3, 2020, essential businesses that continue to operate facilities in the County must complete, post, and implement a social distancing protocol for each facility that remains open, using the template attached to the Order.

3. Essential businesses must maximize the number of employees who work from home, excepting only those employees who cannot perform their job duties from home.

4. Essential businesses that continue to operate facilities in the County must scale down operations to their essential component only.

5. Businesses that supply products needed for people to work from home are no longer essential businesses under the Order, and must cease operations (except minimum basic operations) at facilities in the County.

6. Use of playgrounds, dog parks, public picnic areas, and similar recreational areas is prohibited. These areas must be closed to public use.

7. Use of shared public recreational facilities such as golf courses, tennis and basketball courts, pools, and rock walls is prohibited. These facilities must be closed for recreational use.

8. Sports or activities that require use of shared equipment, like frisbees, basketballs, baseballs, and soccer balls, may only be engaged in by members of the same household.

9. Most construction—residential and commercial—is prohibited. Exceptions are made for healthcare facility construction directly related to the COVID-19 response; affordable housing; public works projects when designated as essential by the lead governmental agency; shelters and temporary housing; projects necessary to provide critical services to certain vulnerable individuals; construction necessary to secure an existing construction site; and limited essential residential or business repairs."

"The new Order also makes important clarifications. Major clarifications include:

1. Crowding at beaches, public parks, and open spaces has been a problem. The Health Officer, government, or entity that manages the space may adopt restrictions to reduce crowding and risk of COVID-19 transmission, including limiting number of entrants, restricting vehicular access, or complete closure.

2. Essential businesses must follow industry-specific guidance issued by the County Health Officer related to COVID-19.

3. Childcare facilities may only provide care to children or dependents of individuals working for essential businesses, providing essential governmental functions, or performing minimum basic operations for non-essential businesses.

4. Individuals may move residences only if it is not possible to wait until the Order expires, such as if a move is already planned or if it is necessary for safety or habitability.

5. Landscapers and similar service professionals may only provide services necessary to maintain the sanitation, habitability, or operation of residences or businesses, or for safety reasons. They may not provide services that are cosmetic or for general upkeep."

— Bay City News Service

