San Ramon Regional honors 2019 Employee of the Year

Editor's note: San Ramon Regional announced this award in the weeks before the coronavirus crisis hit the region.

San Ramon Regional Medical Center recently awarded its 2019 Employee of the Year honor to social worker Emma Haag.

Each month San Ramon Regional recognizes an employee who exhibits exemplary work through its Pillars of Excellence program, the overall Employee of the Year is then selected from among these 12 model employees.

Haag made a lasting impression on her colleagues and received multiple nominations for Employee of the Year after being selected as January’s Pillars of Excellence recipient.

“Emma treats every patient with the same kindness and respect. She strives to provide her patients with the most appropriate support resources and post-hospitalization plans,” said Ann Lucena, CEO of San Ramon Regional Medical Center. “Emma is outstanding in everything she does. With her exuberance and positivity, she spreads sunshine in our hospital every day.”

Receiving multiple nominations for the recognition, hospital officials say that not only does Haag work hard to meet the needs of patients, family members and employees, but that patients are comfortable with her in part because she listens to their every word while always treating them with respect.

“Emma is not only a wonderful person, but she is also compassionate, extremely hardworking, diligent, efficient and thorough. She is always available and always ready to help,” one anonymous nomination said of Hagg.

“Emma goes above and beyond in everything she does,” another nomination added. “She gives her best to always meet the patient’s needs. San Ramon Regional Medical Center is lucky to have her.”

For last year’s Employee of the Year, San Ramon Regional honored longtime hospital nursing assistant Alice Jaimah-Hughes.