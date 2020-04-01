School campuses may remain closed through end of school year

San Ramon Valley Unified School District officials are preparing for a potential elongated absence of students from the classroom after California's State Superintendent Tony Thurmond announced that students may not be able to return to school campuses before the end of the school year due to the spread of the novel coronavirus.

SRVUSD schools were already scheduled to remain closed through May 1 and classes had begun shifting to remote online learning for students. However, district officials are still in the process of planning its response to the prolonged closure, as well as the fate of summer vacation and graduation ceremonies.

"The need for safety through social distancing warrants that we continue to keep our school campuses closed to students during this pandemic," Thurmond said in a statement. "Due to the current safety concerns and needs for ongoing social distancing it currently appears that our students will not be able to return to school campuses before the end of the school year. This is in no way to suggest that school is over for the year, but rather we should put all efforts into strengthening our delivery of education through distance learning."

"At this time, SRVUSD is working with other districts throughout the region and public health agencies in order to review this information and confirm plans for May 4 through May 29. We will communicate more information for you all as it becomes available," district officials said.

While district officials have not yet confirmed the fate of graduation ceremonies or summer vacation, they have been preparing for the eventuality of an extended closure, and beginning the week of April 13 -- the week after spring break -- will be shifting the focus of their Remote Learning Plan.

While the previous strategy relied on reinforcing material previously reviewed while classes were physically in session, the new plan will cover new material not previously covered in class, progressing student's development.

Throughout the closure, the district is also providing meals for students at John Baldwin Elementary, Walt Disney or Gale Ranch Middle School.

From 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., district staff will be providing four meals -- two days worth of breakfast and lunch -- on Mondays and six meals -- three days worth of breakfast and lunch -- on Wednesdays.

As for scheduled events and the summer, SRVUSD's director of instructional services and district communications Chris George said, "When we're talking about summer stuff, I know the question is out there over graduation and things like that, but we're just not there yet. When we get there we'll send out a communication."