Status update on Bay Area COVID-19 developments

The latest developments around the region related to the novel coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, as of Wednesday morning include:

* Health officers in Alameda, Contra Costa, Marin, San Francisco, San Mateo and Santa Clara counties as well as the city of Berkeley extended a shelter-in-place order through May 3 to try to limit the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus in the region. The previous order, issued last month, was set to expire on April 7.

* A new report released Tuesday by San Francisco city leaders projected the city's budget deficit for the upcoming two-year budget could increase to more than $1 billion as a result of the novel coronavirus, primarily driven by losses in hotel and transfer taxes.

* Detective Marylou Armer, a 20-year member of the Santa Rosa Police Department, died Tuesday from complications due to the COVID-19 coronavirus, according to police Chief Ray Navarro.

* City of Oakland officials are making $5,000 grants available to small businesses to help them stay in business through the COVID-19 coronavirus crisis. The emergency grants will come from the Small Business Emergency Grant Fund, which is getting funding from the recently established Oakland COVID-19 Relief Fund.

As of Wednesday at 9:30 a.m., officials have confirmed the following number of cases in the greater Bay Area region:

Alameda County: 313 cases, 7 deaths (283 cases, 7 deaths at last check Tuesday)

Contra Costa County: 222 cases, 3 deaths (187 cases, 3 deaths on Tuesday)

Marin County: 107 cases, 5 deaths (98 cases, 4 deaths on Tuesday)

Monterey County: 42 cases, 2 deaths (40 cases, 1 death on Tuesday)

Napa County: 15 cases (15 on Tuesday)

San Francisco County: 434 cases, 7 deaths (397 cases, 6 deaths on Tuesday)

San Mateo County: 388 cases, 10 deaths (309 cases, 10 deaths on Tuesday)

Santa Clara County: 890 cases, 30 deaths (848 cases, 28 deaths on Tuesday)

Santa Cruz County: 49 cases, 1 death (45 cases, 1 death on Tuesday)

Solano County: 49 cases (43 on Tuesday)

Sonoma County: 85 cases, 1 death (73 cases, 1 death on Tuesday)

Statewide: 8,569 cases, 183 deaths (7,414 cases, 149 deaths on Tuesday)