 Status update on Bay Area COVID-19 developments | News | DanvilleSanRamon.com |

News

Uploaded: Wed, Apr 1, 2020, 12:18 pm

Status update on Bay Area COVID-19 developments

Contra Costa County surpasses 200 confirmed cases

In order for all area residents to have important local information on the coronavirus health emergency, DanvilleSanRamon.com has lifted its pay meter and is providing unlimited access to its website. We need your support to continue our important work. Please join your neighbors and become a subscribing member today.

The latest developments around the region related to the novel coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, as of Wednesday morning include:

* Health officers in Alameda, Contra Costa, Marin, San Francisco, San Mateo and Santa Clara counties as well as the city of Berkeley extended a shelter-in-place order through May 3 to try to limit the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus in the region. The previous order, issued last month, was set to expire on April 7.

* A new report released Tuesday by San Francisco city leaders projected the city's budget deficit for the upcoming two-year budget could increase to more than $1 billion as a result of the novel coronavirus, primarily driven by losses in hotel and transfer taxes.

* Detective Marylou Armer, a 20-year member of the Santa Rosa Police Department, died Tuesday from complications due to the COVID-19 coronavirus, according to police Chief Ray Navarro.

* City of Oakland officials are making $5,000 grants available to small businesses to help them stay in business through the COVID-19 coronavirus crisis. The emergency grants will come from the Small Business Emergency Grant Fund, which is getting funding from the recently established Oakland COVID-19 Relief Fund.

As of Wednesday at 9:30 a.m., officials have confirmed the following number of cases in the greater Bay Area region:

Alameda County: 313 cases, 7 deaths (283 cases, 7 deaths at last check Tuesday)

Contra Costa County: 222 cases, 3 deaths (187 cases, 3 deaths on Tuesday)

Marin County: 107 cases, 5 deaths (98 cases, 4 deaths on Tuesday)

Monterey County: 42 cases, 2 deaths (40 cases, 1 death on Tuesday)

Napa County: 15 cases (15 on Tuesday)

San Francisco County: 434 cases, 7 deaths (397 cases, 6 deaths on Tuesday)

San Mateo County: 388 cases, 10 deaths (309 cases, 10 deaths on Tuesday)

Santa Clara County: 890 cases, 30 deaths (848 cases, 28 deaths on Tuesday)

Santa Cruz County: 49 cases, 1 death (45 cases, 1 death on Tuesday)

Solano County: 49 cases (43 on Tuesday)

Sonoma County: 85 cases, 1 death (73 cases, 1 death on Tuesday)

Statewide: 8,569 cases, 183 deaths (7,414 cases, 149 deaths on Tuesday)

— Bay City News Service

We need your support now more than ever. Can we count on you?

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

Posting an item on Town Square is simple and requires no registration. Just complete this form and hit "submit" and your topic will appear online. Please be respectful and truthful in your postings so Town Square will continue to be a thoughtful gathering place for sharing community information and opinion. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

We prefer that you use your real name, but you may use any "member" name you wish.

Name: *

Select your neighborhood or school community: *

Choose a category: *

Since this is the first comment on this story a new topic will also be started in Town Square! Please choose a category that best describes this story.

Comment: *

Verification code: *
Enter the verification code exactly as shown, using capital and lowercase letters, in the multi-colored box.

*Required Fields


Stay up to date on local coronavirus coverage with our daily news digest email.
Top Blogs

The takeout math just doesn't work for restaurants
By Tim Hunt | 30 comments | 3,952 views

The Impact of COVID-19 on Our High School Juniors and Seniors
By Elizabeth LaScala | 0 comments | 3,272 views

The first few seconds after awakening; before I remember the virus
By Chandrama Anderson | 0 comments | 2,962 views

View all local blogs
 