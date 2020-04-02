 Children's online 'playborhood' to help keep kids' minds active | News | DanvilleSanRamon.com |

Uploaded: Thu, Apr 2, 2020, 7:48 pm

Children's online 'playborhood' to help keep kids' minds active

Bay Area Children's Theatre announces new at-home program

To help keep kids occupied during the COVID-19 shelter-in-place, the Bay Area Children's Theatre has launched an online "playborhood," theatre executives said Monday.

Each episode of "Creativity Corner" urges children to take part in the story and complete activities afterward. The activities are based on the episode and can be sent to the theatre, which will share examples online.

"Since we can't offer shows and classes due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we've launched Creativity Corner to reach out to home-bound children, encourage them to use their imagination and connect them to other kids," Nina Meehan, the theatre's executive director said in a statement.

"Children need the hope, grace and creativity that the arts bring to the world, especially now!" Meehan added.

The theatre has completed four episodes all with acting by actress and teaching artist Amber Dickerson as Queen Gigglegoose in Geeseland, an explorer traveling through a magical, jungle-like land, Chef Olive in her kitchen and Meemeemay the Mermaid.

After each episode, children can download a creative "challenge" that can be completed on their own.

Meehan said more episodes are coming soon but the first four episodes are available online at www.creativitycorner.org.

— Bay City News Service

