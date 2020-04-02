 Coroner IDs motorcyclist killed on freeway in Danville | News | DanvilleSanRamon.com |

Coroner IDs motorcyclist killed on freeway in Danville

22-year-old man from Concord died at the scene Sunday night

The Contra Costa County Coroner's Office has confirmed the identity of a Concord man who died Sunday after crashing his motorcycle and possibly being hit by another vehicle on Interstate 680 in Danville.

Emerson Quinonez Herrarte, 22, died after he laid his red 2004 Honda CBR motorcycle down in one of the northbound lanes of the freeway and then may have been hit by an approaching car, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The CHP received a report at 8:13 p.m. of the collision, which occurred just past the El Cerro Boulevard interchange. Quinonez Herrarte died at the scene of the crash, according to the CHP. The other motorist involved and other witnesses remained on the scene and cooperated with the investigation.

People with information about the crash can contact the Contra Costa CHP office at 925-646-4980.

— Bay City News Service

