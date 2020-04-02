 Coyote bites 5-year-old girl in Dublin Hills Regional Park | News | DanvilleSanRamon.com |

Uploaded: Thu, Apr 2, 2020, 3:06 am

Coyote bites 5-year-old girl in Dublin Hills Regional Park

 
A coyote bit a 5-year-old girl in Dublin Hills Regional Park on Wednesday, according to East Bay Regional Park District Police Department.

The girl is in stable condition at UCSF Benioff Children's Hospital Oakland following the attack, the EBRPD police said on Twitter.

Officers and California Department of Fish and Wildlife officials are in the area following the attack, and the park is closed, police said.

