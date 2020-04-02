News
Uploaded: Thu, Apr 2, 2020, 3:06 am
Coyote bites 5-year-old girl in Dublin Hills Regional Park
In order for all area residents to have important local information on the coronavirus health emergency, DanvilleSanRamon.com
has lifted its pay meter and is providing unlimited access to its website. We need your support to continue our important work.
Please join your neighbors and become a subscribing member today
.
A coyote bit a 5-year-old girl in Dublin Hills Regional Park on Wednesday, according to East Bay Regional Park District Police Department.
The girl is in stable condition at UCSF Benioff Children's Hospital Oakland following the attack, the EBRPD police said on Twitter.
Officers and California Department of Fish and Wildlife officials are in the area following the attack, and the park is closed, police said.
We need your support now more than ever. Can we count on you?