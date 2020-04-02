 Danville man killed in I-580 crash in Pleasanton | News | DanvilleSanRamon.com |

News

Uploaded: Thu, Apr 2, 2020, 2:17 pm

Danville man killed in I-580 crash in Pleasanton

Single-car crash occurred near Santa Rita Road exit Tuesday morning

In order for all area residents to have important local information on the coronavirus health emergency, DanvilleSanRamon.com has lifted its pay meter and is providing unlimited access to its website. We need your support to continue our important work. Please join your neighbors and become a subscribing member today.

A man who was killed in a single-car collision on Interstate 580 in Pleasanton on Tuesday was identified by the Alameda County Coroner's Bureau as 68-year-old Sentaws Sentaws of Danville.

California Highway Patrol spokesman Officer Tyler Hahn said witness statements indicate that the crash that killed Sentaws near the Santa Rita Road exit on eastbound I-580 at about 10:05 a.m. may have been speed-related.

Sentaws apparently was driving at a high rate of speed when his 1999 Mercedes-Benz ML 320 suddenly made a sharp left-hand turn, hit the center divider, overturned in midair and went down an opening to a canal under the freeway, where his car landed on the driver's door, Hahn said.

Hahn said at this time, investigators do not know if alcohol or drugs were factors in the single-car crash.

He said it's also possible that the car could have had a mechanical problem or Sentaws had a medical issue.

— Bay City News Service

We need your support now more than ever. Can we count on you?

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

Posting an item on Town Square is simple and requires no registration. Just complete this form and hit "submit" and your topic will appear online. Please be respectful and truthful in your postings so Town Square will continue to be a thoughtful gathering place for sharing community information and opinion. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

We prefer that you use your real name, but you may use any "member" name you wish.

Name: *

Select your neighborhood or school community: *

Choose a category: *

Since this is the first comment on this story a new topic will also be started in Town Square! Please choose a category that best describes this story.

Comment: *

Verification code: *
Enter the verification code exactly as shown, using capital and lowercase letters, in the multi-colored box.

*Required Fields


Stay up to date on local coronavirus coverage with our daily news digest email.
Top Blogs

The takeout math just doesn't work for restaurants
By Tim Hunt | 33 comments | 4,078 views

The first few seconds after awakening; before I remember the virus
By Chandrama Anderson | 0 comments | 3,270 views

View all local blogs
 