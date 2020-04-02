Danville man killed in I-580 crash in Pleasanton

A man who was killed in a single-car collision on Interstate 580 in Pleasanton on Tuesday was identified by the Alameda County Coroner's Bureau as 68-year-old Sentaws Sentaws of Danville.

California Highway Patrol spokesman Officer Tyler Hahn said witness statements indicate that the crash that killed Sentaws near the Santa Rita Road exit on eastbound I-580 at about 10:05 a.m. may have been speed-related.

Sentaws apparently was driving at a high rate of speed when his 1999 Mercedes-Benz ML 320 suddenly made a sharp left-hand turn, hit the center divider, overturned in midair and went down an opening to a canal under the freeway, where his car landed on the driver's door, Hahn said.

Hahn said at this time, investigators do not know if alcohol or drugs were factors in the single-car crash.

He said it's also possible that the car could have had a mechanical problem or Sentaws had a medical issue.