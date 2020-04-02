Top San Ramon officials joining Clarkson for virtual Mayor's Breakfast

San Ramon Mayor Bill Clarkson is continuing his monthly Mayor's Breakfast program, but in an online-only format, bringing together five top officials from the San Ramon Valley to discuss the novel coronavirus crisis Friday morning.

The guest list for the Zoom call set for 9-10 a.m. features San Ramon City Manager, Joe Gorton, Contra Costa County Supervisor Candace Andersen, San Ramon Regional Medical Center CEO Ann Lucena, San Ramon Police Chief Craig Stevens and San Ramon Valley Fire Protection District Chief Paige Meyer.

The five officials will join the Clarkson-hosted video conference call to talk about a range of local impacts and response strategies to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the mayor.

"There is NO Cost to join the meeting and you do not need to purchase software. Please note, you will join in listen mode only," Clarkson said. "The City has successfully used Zoom Software to host several City Council Meetings and will be managing this meeting for us."

Residents interested in listening in can submit a question for the group via email to info@sanramon.ca.gov with "Mayor’s Breakfast" in the subject line by 8 a.m. Friday. The guests will answer as many questions as time allows, Clarkson said.

The video call will start promptly at 9 a.m., according to the mayor, who encouraged residents to sign on a few minutes early to allow time for the call to connect. The session will run until 10 a.m.

Residents can access the Zoom call from a PC, Mac, iPhone, Android or iPad device by clicking through the link https://zoom.us/j/435567839. The meeting identification code is 435 567 839.

The Zoom call can also be accessed by phone via 1-669-900-6833, 1-888-788-0099 (toll free) or 1-877-853 5247 (toll free) -- and using the same ID code: 435 567 839.