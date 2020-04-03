Bauer-Kahan organizes online forum on parenting during COVID-19 crisis

In order to help parents and their children grapple with the isolation and close quarters brought on by the county's shelter-in-place order, local State Assemblywoman Rebecca Bauer-Kahan is inviting residents to a teleconference conversation on parenting during the COVID-19 crisis.

Set to be held digitally on Monday, the conversation will be hosted by Bauer-Kahan (D-Orinda) along with special guest speaker Dr. Christine Carter, who will be helping answer questions on topics covering issues such as how to maintain a routine, homeschool kids and provide comfort to children, all while sometimes working from home.

"As a mother of three school-aged children, I understand firsthand how the COVID-19 pandemic has affected children and families," Bauer-Kahan said. "I, like many of you, have many questions about how to address these challenges as a parent."

According to Bauer-Kahan's office, Dr. Carter focuses on using scientific research and attainable strategies to help people learn to thrive in difficult circumstances. She is also a senior fellow at UC Berkeley's Greater Good Science Center and the author of some of multiple parenting books.

The conversation on parenting during COVID-19 with Dr. Carter will be livestreamed from 2-3 p.m. on Monday (April 6). Interested residents will be provided with the online location of the livestream after submitting an RSVP online on Bauer-Kahan's website or by calling 328-1515.

Questions can be emailed prior to the start of the event to Assemblymember.Bauer-Kahan@assembly.ca.gov.

"I hope you can join me for this worthwhile discussion. Lastly, my office is open and here for you. Please don't hesitate to contact us if we can be of any assistance, including for COVID-19 related inquiries. We are here to support you," Bauer-Kahan added.