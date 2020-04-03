Danville residents encouraged to participate in community-wide art competition

The town of Danville is inviting residents to participate in a community-wide art competition and show essential service workers how much they are appreciated by the community and that "Danville's Got Heart."

A competition launched for families to participate in while at home during the county's shelter-in-place order, the Danville's Got Heart contest consists of residents downloading a heart template found on the town’s website www.danville.ca.gov/findthefun, then printing and coloring in the heart at home.

"This is a great way to spend downtime during the shelter in place order, and to show the first responders they are valued," town staff said in a statement.

Perfect for families looking for an engaging activity and artistic residents looking for a new challenge, town staff encourage participants to color the heart in with a message for essential service workers such police, firefighters, grocers, pharmacists and healthcare workers, to show them they are loved and appreciated for their dedicated work.

More creatively inclined participants are also encouraged to make “heart art” with materials around the home.

Once the heart art is complete, residents should place it in the front of their home, shop or car window and email a photograph to artgallery@danville.ca.gov to be entered in to the contest.

Town staff will select the top three heart art entries by May 1, who will each receive a gift certificate to one of Danville's local sweet shops.

Residents are also encouraged to spread the love online by sharing their images using the hashtag #danvillesgotheart, and tagging the town’s social media accounts @townofdanvilleca, @danville.artgallery and @danvilleparksca.