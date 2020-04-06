Contra Costa Health Services now reporting COVID-19 infection data per city/town

Contra Costa Health Services has recently released a running list of confirmed novel coronavirus cases in each of its communities, and while the highest number of confirmed cases have been documented in the northern portion of the county, the San Ramon Valley is far from untouched by the illness.

As of Monday morning, county health officials have confirmed 13 positive coronavirus cases in Alamo, 19 in Danville and 23 in San Ramon.

"COVID-19 Data has been updated and it is now broken down per capita, providing an even more helpful perspective of how widespread it is in each of our Contra Costa communities," County Supervisor Candace Andersen said. "Go to the site often for updates and information to keep you healthy and safe."

The first confirmed case of COVID-19 was documented by county health officials on March 3, and since that time the county has administered 5,598 tests, confirmed 417 total cases and reported seven deaths -- although the communities where those deaths occurred has not been released.

The highest number of confirmed cases in the county have been reported in Richmond, which has 37 positive cases, followed by Orinda with 35 -- 27 of which occurred at a single nursing facility -- and Pittsburgh which has 32 confirmed cases.

Also high on the list of confirmed cases is Concord with 30 cases, Walnut Creek with 27 and Antioch which has confirmed 26.

With a population of 18,098, Orinda also has the highest cases per-capita with a rate of 1.93 confirmed cases per 1,000 residents. By contrast Alamo has a confirmed case rate of 0.88 per 1,000 residents, Danville has a rate of 0.44 and San Ramon has 0.31.

Available data provided by Contra Costa Health Services also shows that the rate of infection is slightly higher among women in the region, with 225 confirmed cases affecting women compared to 187 affecting men -- five cases were listed as unknown.

This trend is common, according to the Washington Post, which on Saturday reported that in communities countrywide, slightly more women are getting infected than men, however the death rate still appears to be higher for men. In New York City for example, the Post reported that 62% of fatalities related to COVID-19 were from men, who made up 55% of total cases there.

Further breaking down affected demographics by age, county officials have documented that residents aged 41 to 60 account for 156 confirmed cases, followed by 21- to 40-year-olds who make up 119 cases and 61- to 80-year-olds who account for 112 cases. Higher risk residents aged 80 and older account for 16 cases, while Contra Costa's younger community aged 20 years old and younger have reported 12 cases.

Contra Costa Health Services has made these figures available online at www.coronavirus.cchealth.org, where county officials update numbers daily. Updated numbers are typically posted around noon each day.