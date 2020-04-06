Danville council set to accept Measure Y results at special meeting

The Danville Town Council is set to hold a remote special meeting Tuesday to give the town an update on the spread of the novel coronavirus and to accept election results submitted by the Contra Costa County Elections Department.

Set to be held online via Zoom in order to adhere with the county's shelter-in-place order, town officials are set to accept the passage of Danville's Measure Y, which was approved by voters during the March 3 statewide primary election.

The affirmative vote on Measure Y will approve the development of the Magee Preserve project, which consists of building 69 homes clustered on approximately 29 acres of land of Danville's Magee Ranch property while permanently preserves the property's remaining 381 acres as open space, which will be made available to the public through a series of hiking and biking trails.

Acceptance of the county's Measure Y results certification (54.24% Yes; 45.76% No) is part of the council's consent agenda, a collection of items to be approved without discussion unless a request is made by town official or resident.

Other consent agenda items listed for Tuesday's meeting include authorizing Town Manager Joe Calabrigo to execute contracts with design firms to develop permit-ready granny unit program building plans and authorizing the appropriation of funds for electric vehicle charging station maintenance and subscription services agreement costs for fiscal the 2019/2020 fiscal year.

Lastly on the meeting's consent agenda list, the Town Council will consider authorizing the Contra Costa County Flood Control and Water Conservation District to adopt a fee for the 2020-21 fiscal year for the Town of Danville Stormwater Utility Area.

Town officials say that fee has been set at $30 per "Equivalent Residential Unit" for properties within Danville.

The Danville Town Council's special meeting is set to be held 5 p.m. Tuesday, by teleconference only.

Residents can have comments read into the record by the City Clerk during the meeting by email to cityclerk@danville.ca.gov prior to 4 p.m. on Tuesday, with their comment. Comments must include the agenda number in the email and as a reminder, should still last no longer than three minutes.

Interested residents can also provide live remote public comments by participating in the meeting using Zoom remotely from a PC, Mac, iPad, iPhone or Android device at: https://us04web.zoom.us/j/627294166 webinar ID: 627 294 166.

For audio access to the meeting by telephone, use dial-in information below:

+1 (669) 900-6833 or

(888) 788-0099 (Toll Free) or

(877) 853-5247 (Toll Free)

Webinar ID: 627 294 166.