SRVUSD expanding remote learning plan for students

After extending its campus closures through at least May 1, the San Ramon Valley Unified School District has released a more detailed remote learning plan for students that officials say will help provide the knowledge needed to advance to the next grade level.

While the district's previous remote learning strategy relied on reinforcing material previously reviewed while classes were physically in session, when students return from spring break the new plan will cover new material not previously covered in class.

"In an effort to consolidate resources and streamline efforts to locate remote learning information, we are looking forward to releasing Remote Learning Continuity Plan webpages on the SRVUSD website that will support teachers and families with online learning resources. Look for our communication at the end of Spring Break for more details on this and all the specifics about your students’ participation in remote learning through May 1," district officials said.

District officials added that they believe students are best served when teachers are able to "exercise their expertise to choose the online learning platform and schedule that best aligns with their students’ needs" -- meaning that families will see "flexibility" from classroom to classroom based on each teachers' preferences.

While elementary-aged students in grades TK-5 will largely have their grading practices remain unchanged -- parents can expect to received semester two report cards as usual -- some grading methods in this second phase of remote learning will be slightly different than usual.

After studying guidance issued from universities regarding high school grading, district officials have announced that SRVUSD middle and high school students will shift to a pass/no mark grade reporting system for fourth quarter and second semester grades.

Emphasizing that high school students will not be penalized by universities for missing traditional standardized tests or for receiving pass/no mark grades for the 2020 spring semester, district officials said the decision was made after consulting with "university admissions officials, guidance from the California Department of Education, and with careful input from teachers, principals and district instructional and administrative staff."

"Moving to pass/no mark reporting will benefit our middle and high school students without negative consequences for students with collegiate aspirations because the pass and no mark scores do not affect students’ grade point averages (GPAs)," they added.

Third quarter progress report grades are not part of a student record, however, and will be published later in April.

"We know that instruction, assessment and student learning across the country will look different during our period of remote learning. We also understand that remote learning will not wholly replace in-class instruction. Nonetheless, we aim to provide quality and meaningful work while maintaining reasonable expectations for our students, teachers and parents during this extraordinary time," district officials said.

For more information and updates on remote learning, residents are encouraged to check the district's remote learning webpage at https://www.srvusd.net/remotelearning.