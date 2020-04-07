Glazer holding phone town hall on unemployment benefits amid coronavirus fallout

Learn about unemployment benefits, medical and family leave, and other resources that can help those who have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic and regional stay-at-home during a telephone town hall with State Sen. Steve Glazer (D-Orinda) on Wednesday.

The April 8 event, which can be streamed online or heard over the phone starting at 3 p.m., will feature experts who will talk about various programs and answer questions about them.

"This pandemic has turned our world upside down. It has caused more disruption to our economy and our jobs in a short period of time than any disaster in our lifetimes," Glazer said. "But there are existing and newly enacted programs that will soon provide an unprecedented level of financial help to those affected."

Because "many of these programs are complicated and the rules surrounding them are difficult for the average person to understand," Glazer said the pandemic has made matters worse by overwhelming the agencies with requests from millions of newly unemployed Californians.

"This has made it even harder, in some cases impossible, for people to get the information they need," Glazer said, adding that he can't fix those problems but "I can make experts available to explain these programs and answer some of your questions about them."

Guests this week will be George Warner and Jenna Gerry, lawyers from the Bay Area-based nonprofit organization Legal Aid At Work, which advocates for workers and provides counseling for low- and middle-income workers.

A recording will also be available on Glazer's website after the meeting, where users can also find nine other recently recorded town hall events covering coronavirus-related topics including: hospital capacity and preparedness, school shutdowns, small business relief, pet safety, and food and grocery supply chain and product shortages.

Only written questions will be taken due to the number of participants. Questions may be submitted before or during the call to senator.glazer@senate.ca.gov. You do not need to participate in the town hall to submit a question.

To listen to the call, dial 877-692-8954 and use access code 6926426#.

Audio may be streamed live at https://sd07.senate.ca.gov/.