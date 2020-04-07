 Newsom reminds residents to take care of mental and physical health amid pandemic | News | DanvilleSanRamon.com |

News

Uploaded: Tue, Apr 7, 2020, 9:58 pm

Newsom reminds residents to take care of mental and physical health amid pandemic

 
In order for all area residents to have important local information on the coronavirus health emergency, DanvilleSanRamon.com has lifted its pay meter and is providing unlimited access to its website. We need your support to continue our important work. Please join your neighbors and become a subscribing member today.

Gov. Gavin Newsom reminded California residents Tuesday to take care of their mental and physical health during the novel coronavirus pandemic, especially if they're not working outside their home.

Newsom and state Surgeon General Dr. Nadine Burke Harris acknowledged that abiding by state and regional shelter-in-place orders can cause people to feel lonelier, more anxious or depressed and more stressed.

Newsom said during his daily address on the pandemic that those feelings can be particularly hard to deal with for children because they may lack the words to describe how they're feeling.

Adults may also cope with stress and anxiety in unhealthy ways such as drinking alcohol, avoiding exercise or not reaching out to a friend or family member for help, Newsom said.

"We recognize, I recognize, we all, I think, recognize the nature of this moment and I just want folks to know that staying at home doesn't mean you're alone," he said. "That as a state, we are here to do what we can to support you and to be there at a time of need."

The state has more than a dozen hotlines for residents across the state to seek help and emotional support during the outbreak as well as once the outbreak has passed. Those services include different points of contact for different demographics, including military veterans, teenagers, seniors, people in the LGBTQ community and law enforcement officers.

Burke Harris' office has also posted stress management "playbooks" on the state's coronavirus website, covid19.ca.gov, as well as basic guidance for stress reduction like maintaining supportive relationships, getting at least one hour of exercise each day and maintaining a healthy diet and sleep schedule.

"It's important to know that these changes aren't just in your head and to begin to identify how stress shows up for you physically, emotionally and behaviorally," Burke Harris said. "Individuals who have a history of trauma or adversity may also be at greater risk."

As of Tuesday afternoon, California has 15,865 confirmed coronavirus cases, 374 deaths and 2,611 patients in the hospital due to the virus. Newsom said the state's modeling of the virus has shown that while cases continue to rise steadily and have yet to peak, actions like physical distancing have helped to reduce the virus' spread when compared to a scenario in which the state failed to take precautionary measures.

"I want to remind everybody that this state continues to take advantage of every hour of every day, every moment to make sure we're prepared for any surge and prepared for the long haul," Newsom said.

Information about the state's coronavirus response efforts and the myriad resources available during the pandemic can be found at covid19.ca.gov.

— Bay City News Service

We need your support now more than ever. Can we count on you?

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

Posting an item on Town Square is simple and requires no registration. Just complete this form and hit "submit" and your topic will appear online. Please be respectful and truthful in your postings so Town Square will continue to be a thoughtful gathering place for sharing community information and opinion. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

We prefer that you use your real name, but you may use any "member" name you wish.

Name: *

Select your neighborhood or school community: *

Choose a category: *

Since this is the first comment on this story a new topic will also be started in Town Square! Please choose a category that best describes this story.

Comment: *

Verification code: *
Enter the verification code exactly as shown, using capital and lowercase letters, in the multi-colored box.

*Required Fields


Get fact-based reporting on the COVID-19 crisis sent to your inbox daily.
Top Blogs

Repairing a Disagreement with your Beloved & “Physical” vs. “Social” Distancing
By Chandrama Anderson | 1 comment | 2,375 views

Next Step opens in Livermore and offers free diapers
By Tim Hunt | 3 comments | 2,160 views

Pet Safety Net?
By Tom Cushing | 3 comments | 1,883 views

Taking AP Exams in the Time of COVID-19
By Elizabeth LaScala | 0 comments | 351 views

Visual Games During Shelter-in-Place
By John A. Barry and Bill Carmel | 0 comments | 147 views

View all local blogs
 