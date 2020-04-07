 Rep. Swalwell hosting another COVID-19 virtual town hall this week | News | DanvilleSanRamon.com |

Rep. Swalwell hosting another COVID-19 virtual town hall this week

Special guest is Colleen Chawla, director of Alameda County Health Care Services

by Julia Baum

U.S. Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-Livermore), who represents the 15th Congressional District that includes the communities of Pleasanton, Dublin, Livermore and San Ramon, will hold another virtual town hall about the COVID-19 pandemic this Thursday.

The April 9 online Q&A session starts 1:30 p.m. and will include special guest Colleen Chawla, director of the Alameda County Health Care Services Agency (ACHCSA).

“I look forward to providing 15th District residents the latest update on the COVID-19 outbreak,” Swalwell said. “Together we look forward to answering your questions about what happens next and providing you with the information you need to know.”

For the past three years Chawla has overseen ACHCSA, which includes the county departments of behavioral health, environmental health, public health, and the office of the agency director. Before then, she spent 13 years as deputy director of the San Francisco Department of Public Health.

Chawla's 25 years in the health sector includes working with nonprofit HIV/AIDS services and publicly traded biotechnology companies. A longtime Oakland resident, Chawla is also the vice president of the County Health Executive Association of California and serves on the Advisory Council of the Insure the Uninsured Project.

Participants are asked to submit questions before the event on the event Facebook page: Facebook.com/CongressmanEricSwalwell.

