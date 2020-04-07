Tri-Valley law enforcement work to keep residents, businesses safe during shelter order

With the Bay Area six-county shelter order in effect until May 3, Tri-Valley law enforcement have ramped up their efforts to help safeguard their communities, including both residents and small businesses.

While health experts fight the unseeable but persistent threat of coronavirus (COVID-19), local police are supporting that cause by keeping an eye on other aspects of public safety.

The Pleasanton Police Department has kept deployment just as they've always run it, according to Operations Division Commander Kurt Schlehuber, but "the calls for service that we're receiving on a normal basis this time of year are reduced" from before.

However, the department has put a special focus on Hacienda Business Park, "because it's a large commercial business area that doesn't have a lot of traffic right now and nobody's working there at the moment." Security guards for businesses there as well as at Stoneridge Shopping Center have been enhancing local safety and supporting the efforts of Pleasanton police during shelter-in-place, according to Schlehuber.

Areas like downtown Pleasanton have the advantage of still experiencing a good amount of foot traffic from locals going out for exercise and some restaurants that have stayed open for pickup, take-out and delivery service.

"The makeup of our city is that our main streets are very populous, there's a lot of people out," Schlehuber said. That means more eyes on the streets and therefore fewer crimes of opportunity.

The Livermore Police Department said "that was intentional on our part" to recently add more police officers on patrol around local grocery stores and downtown Livermore.

Following the shelter announcement last month, the law enforcement agency said in a social media post that they "redeployed the officers from our specialized units and assigned them to patrol the downtown area, grocery stores, shopping centers and closed businesses."

"So, Livermore, if you are out running those essential errands, wave hello and know, as an essential service, we continue to work to keep you and your loved ones safe."

Livermore officers have made contact with all grocery stores in the city and said they will respond to all complaints concerning essential business violations. Staff has been split into two teams, each working eleven-hour shifts, and specialized unit officers are working seven days a week between both teams. They are also working with code enforcement and doing "proactive and educational outreach" with local businesses.

Unlike in Oakland and San Francisco, where concerns of vandalism or break-ins made some business owners board up their windows when they were forced to shut down, Dublin Police Capt. Nate Schmidt told the Weekly that he hasn't seen anything like that in town. Instead, he said "we're seeing very, very good compliance" with the essential business rules set by Alameda County public health officials among those still open.

"I haven't necessarily seen plywood or anything like that that's been applied -- nothing too drastic as far as trying to stop looting or anything to that extent. We're pretty lucky in where we're at, in Dublin, for the most part," Schmidt said. "Obviously we're in uncharted waters at this point but hopefully it doesn't come to that. I could see crimes of opportunity going up as this goes on longer and longer."

"Our essential businesses have been great with trying to keep both staff and the public safe as far as social distancing," he added, including workers marking X's in the ground in checkout lines with tape to maintain six-foot social distancing requirements and limiting the number of customers inside the store.

Social distancing has also had an impact on Dublin patrol offers, whom Schmidt said are "still out in the full force and trying to provide the best services that we can" and that "lucky for us, we're already working in 12- to 14-hour shifts."

By keeping officers on the same shift and avoiding what he called potential "cross-pollination between teams" of COVID-19, as well as keeping the investigation team separate, Schmidt said, "in that aspect we're staying the same but do have contingency plans in place. The biggest thing is having people follow the order that's in place -- that's really what's going to save lives and keep this (virus) from being spread."

While Dublin Police Services support for local businesses has increased since last month, Schmidt said he's also noticed other types of service calls drop off. "We haven't done any specific analysis with crunching numbers, data-wise, but it does seem to me that calls for service are decreasing or have decreased."

That also includes a scaling back of public gatherings among people not living together, a violation of the regional shelter order. Schmidt attributed that to DPS's focus on educating residents about the importance of social distancing.

"We're trying to interpret that moving forward but I'd say with social media and information being pushed out by police and government officials, we are seeing a decrease in social gatherings," Schmidt added. "When the order first came out we were seeing groups going to parks and folks trying to play pickup basketball. That seems to be decreasing through our education."

However Schmidt said that a spike in domestic disturbance calls caused by increased anxiety in families isolated together wouldn't surprise him. "I don't have any hard numbers on that, but that's what we're anticipating. We have seen some of those type of calls (lately) but we see those types of calls during normal times as well. As we move forward, I could predict that those type of calls are going to increase."

Because police have no choice but to respond to those more serious calls, Schmidt said, "The biggest thing is having people follow the order that's in place. We're trying to provide the best service for our community. We need to have our police out there; if we end up getting exposed, that takes away from others."