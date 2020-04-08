Contra Costa County Library launches new streaming content for families stuck at home

The Contra Costa County Library on Wednesday announced the launch of new streaming programs to give families local educational content for their children stuck at home during the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

The Online Storytime program involves storytellers from the library system are filming 10-minute videos from home of them reading books and singing songs. New videos are debuting at 10 a.m. every Tuesday and Thursday on the library's Facebook page.

There is also the library's ongoing Video Storytime series, which just posted the first episode of its second season this week on the library's YouTube page. The episodes include singing, rhymes and other activities.

The Contra Costa County Library website also has links to online resources such as eBooks, streaming movies, newspapers, magazines and tutoring.

More information about the library's services, as well as how to sign up for an eCard to access them for those without a library card, can be found on the website at www.ccclib.org.