Livermore Valley Opera launches online series

Livermore Valley Opera had one weekend of performances to go in its 2019-20 season finale when theaters closed due to the coronavirus.

Ticketholders for the cancelled March 14-15 performances of the double bill – Zemlinsky's drama, "A Florentine Tragedy," and Puccini's "Gianni Schicchi" – were given three options: Consider the ticket price a donation; exchange tickets for a performance next season; or receive a refund.

But those choices still left aficionados without their anticipated opera. So, the organization quickly set up the LVOpera Channel on YouTube to present this season's performances in a series.

"LVO got this idea together in a matter of days as a way to keep our audiences engaged," said spokeswoman Heidi Massie.

"A Florentine Tragedy" and "Gianni Schicchi" premiered at 7 p.m. last Friday, together drawing more than one thousand viewers. Tchaikovsky's "Eugene Onegin," which Livermore Valley Opera presented onstage at the Bankhead Theater last fall, will premiere April 10.

"The results has been far better than expected," Massie said. "We gained new signups to our newsletter list and hopefully new future opera fans."

New performances from the archives will continue to premiere at 7 p.m. each Friday.

Direct links to the operas are available by signing up for the LVOpera Channel at www.livermorevalleyopera.com or through the Livermore Valley Opera page on Facebook

The website also notes that despite the cancellation of the last two performances, the opera company paid the singers and orchestra in full so donations are appreciated.