Danville police choose education over punitive enforcement for shelter-in-place violations

As the Bay Area's shelter-in-place order enters its third week, most residents have abided by the county restrictions and have only ventured out when necessary, however the Danville Police Department is still on the lookout for residents who may be in violation of the order.

Taking an initial posture of education over punitive enforcement -- which is consistent with other law enforcement agencies in the county -- DPD officials say if a violation of the order such as a large gathering is seen, officers will make reasonable efforts to educate the violators and ensure compliance.

"The COVID-19 pandemic and the efforts of our medical experts to curb the impact of the crisis here in the county are unprecedented and result in a significant strain on everyone in our community. The medical community has been clear as to why we must take immediate action to prevent a rise in cases and death as a result of the COVID-19 Pandemic," Danville Police Chief Allan Shields told DanvilleSanRamon.com.

"To be clear, although there are some minor areas of the order that have had non-compliance, in large part the Danville Police Department is seeing a community that is pulling together and following the order," he added.

Shields stressed that the majority of residents seem to be abiding by county restrictions. However, if it were to get to the point where educational enforcement is not working, police are authorized to take certain punitive actions.

According to Shields, California Health and Safety Code Section 120295 makes violating the order the equivalent of a misdemeanor which, depending on the situation, is punishable by a fine, imprisonment, or both. Officers are enabled to issue a citation or forward a case to the District Attorney's Office for prosecution, however at the moment officers are committed to communicating with residents about the importance of the order.

"The true measure of our effectiveness will be our ability as a community to follow the order without any need for punitive enforcement actions," Shields said.

Should enforcement be necessary, Shields said officers will consult with Contra Costa County Health Services and ask for interpretation within the order. The department, though, will act independently on matters that are more clearly defined such as large gatherings.

Officers are not just on the lookout for social distancing violations, and according to Shields are actively patrolling the streets as per usual and are working to keep the community safe.

"I am very grateful to serve a community that continues to pull together during this crisis and support one another," Shields added.

In neighboring Pleasanton, police have also taken the education over punitive measures for enforcement and have been working to inform community members of the new restrictions.

"Our officers are expected to educate and inform even if they observe, or are called to reports of, individuals who are not in compliance. While we have a number of officers actively patrolling and educating, we are fortunate that majority of our community members take this shelter in place very seriously," said Teri Yan, Pleasanton Police Department's community and public relations coordinator. "By adhering to the shelter in place order and holding each other accountable, our community has helped prevent noncompliance from becoming a rampant problem around Pleasanton."

The current shelter-in-place order is currently projected to extend until at least May 1, and some have said may extend past even that.