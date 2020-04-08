 SRVUSD campuses to remain closed through remainder of 2019-2020 school year | News | DanvilleSanRamon.com |

SRVUSD campuses to remain closed through remainder of 2019-2020 school year

Graduation ceremony and senior ball canceled in response to county shelter-in-place order

by Ryan J. Degan

The San Ramon Valley Unified School District has announced that due to the ongoing spread of the novel coronavirus, all school campuses will remain closed for the remainder of the 2019-2020 school year, resulting in courses shifting completely to online learning.

SRVUSD announced the decision after public health officers and county superintendents in six Bay Area counties extended the suspension of their in-class instruction through the remainder of the school year. SRVUSD officials added that, in addition to campuses closing, all special events, field trips and school-related activities, including graduation, senior balls, eighth-grade promotions and other end-of-year activities. have been cancelled.

"While we were prepared for this possibility, we are deeply disappointed that we will end our school year without seeing our students back in class. We know that this news is disappointing for all students, especially for our graduating seniors and students who will be moving to a new campus for the 2020-21 school year," district officials said in a statement.

"Over the coming weeks, we will share information about plans to honor our students and their end-of-year commemorations and activities. Students worked hard to achieve the success required to promote and graduate and we want them to enjoy the celebratory moments that go along with their achievements. We do not yet know how this will look, but we acknowledge its importance and are working on a plan," the district added.

Remote learning will continue as planned, and lessons will commence with teaching new material -- as opposed to the previous strategy of reinforcing material previously learned in class -- when students "return" from spring break. District officials say they will be releasing a comprehensive remote learning plan toward the end of this week.

The county department of public health indicated that campuses may need to remain closed for the duration of summer 2020. District officials say depending on how that progresses, they will be releasing additional information on summer programs, as well as the availability of their sites for use by outside groups, in the coming months.

Residents can learn more about the SRVUSD's response to COVID-19 as well as check for updates online at www.srvusd.net/coronavirus.

"We hope that all families and students of the SRVUSD are staying healthy and enjoying your spring break. The safety and well-being of every student and staff member remains at the forefront of every decision that we make during this health crisis. We will continue to keep you updated and wish you our best now and moving forward," district officials said.

