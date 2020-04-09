 Man arrested after chase in San Ramon; jail declines to book him due to coronavirus concerns | News | DanvilleSanRamon.com |

Uploaded: Thu, Apr 9, 2020, 11:38 am

Man arrested after chase in San Ramon; jail declines to book him due to coronavirus concerns

SRPD: 23-year-old cited, released with felony charges related to dangerous driving of stolen pickup

by Ryan J. Degan

San Ramon police were taken on a brief car chase through city streets on Wednesday evening that ended in a police K-9 unit taking down the suspect after he ditched his stolen vehicle and attempted to hide in a bush.

The arrestee would later be cite-released, instead of booked into the county jail, due to concerns of the coronavirus at the Martinez Detention Facility.

According to SRPD Capt. Cary Goldberg, at approximately 6:19 p.m. San Ramon police had received a report that Danville police officers were in pursuit of a gray Ford pickup truck, which was reported stolen to Hercules police earlier in the day.

After Danville police terminated their pursuit for safety reasons due to the suspect driving on the wrong side of the road, SRPD officers were able to locate the vehicle at Crow Canyon Road and Alcosta Boulevard, briefly initiating their own pursuit before backing off after additional wrong-way driving was observed.

Officers ultimately saw the stolen vehicle pull into a driveway on Valdivia Circle and observed the driver running away and jumping fences into local backyards, according to SRPD Capt. Denton Carlson. A perimeter was set up, and with the assistance of Contra Costa County Sheriff's deputies and the sheriff's office helicopter, the suspect was soon located in nearby bushes.

After refusing to come out of the bushes, SRPD officers deployed a K-9 unit, which bit the suspect on the leg and enabled officers to make an arrest, according to police.

The suspect was later identified as a 23-year-old resident of San Leandro. He was arrested for felony reckless evading, evading in the opposite lanes of traffic, possession of stolen property and probation violation.

The suspect was then transported to the Martinez Detention Facility, but, according to Goldberg, was refused admission based on charges and the COVID-19 crisis. The arrestee was instead cite-released -- a process where a suspect is issued a citation and allowed to go home with the promise of showing up in court later.

Comments

Posted by Hayward PD 15 years
a resident of San Ramon
10 hours ago

I’m sorry, but this is stupid. Release the punk so he can steal another car and kill someone with wrong way driving?

Get your act together Contra Costa County. This spit doesn’t fly in my city. I’ve spent years locking up punks and thugs like this. The only thing they understand is jail, bail money, and more jail.

If this punk killed my son due to his wrong way driving, or shot a police officer because he had a weapon and didn’t want to go to jail, what would we be saying then!

I’m tough on crime, because these thugs only understand one thing through their thick thug life skulls. Tough on crime.

We shouldn’t be letting these criminals out of jail. They deserve every bit of their arrest and imprisonment. Criminal justice is our only remedy for crime in a free society. We don’t let these miscreants run free and ruin our society.

Posted by Trump 2020
a resident of San Ramon
9 hours ago

Thank the liberals for continuing to perpetuate this madness. The liberals complain about crime but continue to vote for leniency when it comes to prosecuting criminals.

Why should the Police departments even try to put themselves in harms way when they can’t even arrest and detain repeated felons only to be released right back on the street to back at it again.

California is a dumpster fire because of the insanity perpetuated by the left. Soft on crime, soft on illegal immigration, and insanely high taxes you get what you vote for!

Support the 2nd Amendment and Trump in 2020!



Posted by Really???
a resident of Danville
9 hours ago

He would have been released even if there were no Coronavirus. That is how the voters of California want it, so be it. They love taxes, long commutes, and most importantly, the criminals.

Posted by Yes, Really
a resident of Danville
8 hours ago

It is telling that the three comments before mine all managed to blame "liberals" for the Coronavrius crisis. Wake up and smell the coffee. It is Trump's fault we are where we are in this crisis. He had the intel at his fingertips long before the rest of us and he chose to ignore it. Now we are paying for it. Here are actual quotes from our incompetent President:

Remember, these are all actual quotes. Competence matters.

January 22: “We have it totally under control. It’s one person coming in from China. It’s going to be just fine.”

February 2: “We pretty much shut it down coming in from China.”

February 24: “The Coronavirus is very much under control in the USA… Stock Market starting to look very good to me!”

February 25: “CDC and my Administration are doing a GREAT job of handling Coronavirus.”

February 25: “I think that's a problem that’s going to go away… They have studied it. They know very much. In fact, we’re very close to a vaccine.”

February 26: “The 15 (cases in the US) within a couple of days is going to be down to close to zero.”

February 26: “We're going very substantially down, not up.”

February 27: “One day it’s like a miracle, it will disappear.”

February 28: “We're ordering a lot of supplies. We're ordering a lot of, uh, elements that frankly we wouldn't be ordering unless it was something like this. But we're ordering a lot of different elements of medical.”

March 2: “You take a solid flu vaccine, you don't think that could have an impact, or much of an impact, on corona?”

March 2: “A lot of things are happening, a lot of very exciting things are happening and they’re happening very rapidly.”

March 4: “If we have thousands or hundreds of thousands of people that get better just by, you know, sitting around and even going to work — some of them go to work, but they get better.”

March 5: “I NEVER said people that are feeling sick should go to work.”

March 5: “The United States… has, as of now, only 129 cases… and 11 deaths. We are working very hard to keep these numbers as low as possible!”

March 6: “I think we’re doing a really good job in this country at keeping it down… a tremendous job at keeping it down.”

March 6: “Anybody right now, and yesterday, anybody that needs a test gets a test. They’re there. And the tests are beautiful…. the tests are all perfect like the letter was perfect. The transcription was perfect. Right? This was not as perfect as that but pretty good.”

March 6: “I like this stuff. I really get it. People are surprised that I understand it… Every one of these doctors said, ‘How do you know so much about this?’ Maybe I have a natural ability. Maybe I should have done that instead of running for president.”

March 6: “I don't need to have the numbers double because of one ship that wasn't our fault.”

March 8: “We have a perfectly coordinated and fine tuned plan at the White House for our attack on CoronaVirus.”

March 9: “This blindsided the world.”

Keep talking about how liberals are to blame for the consequences of the pandemic. You sound as incompetent as Trump.

Posted by Trump 2020
a resident of San Ramon
8 hours ago

This above is a perfect example of how far the liberals will go to blame trump for their own bad decisions!!

This isn’t about Corona virus (where even Scumbag Newsom has touted Trump’s response) this is about Liberals choosing criminals over logic and safety.

You voted for leniency for tried and true criminals and now have to reap what you have sowed.

You don’t want criminals polluting Danville but at the same time support reducing sentences and lessening crimes.

Take you head out of your ass!!

Posted by Yes, Really
a resident of Danville
7 hours ago

Trump 2020 you are everything that is wrong with Trump supporters. You tell me to "Take my head out of my a$$" but you apparently can't take yours out long enough to read the article. OF COURSE this is about Coronavirus. Let me quote the story for you: "The arrestee would later be cite-released, instead of booked into the county jail, due to concerns of the coronavirus at the Martinez Detention Facility." That's OK, no need to read the story you're commenting on. Just keep spewing conspiracy theories and ignoring the facts.

Posted by Lib Destroyer
a resident of Danville
7 hours ago

@ Yes, Really

Your comments truly echo the sentiment of trying to reason with a blind person who thinks they have 20/20 vision. You would serve all those in this country much better if you drove your Prius off a bridge.

Posted by Yes, Really
a resident of Danville
6 hours ago

Funny how none of your comments actually provide any facts or any comments that are related to the point of this article. You too “Lib Destroyer.” I provided accurate quotes from both Trump and this article. What did you provide? That’s easy. Blame, allegations and conspiracy theories that have no basis in reality. Even funnier is that you assume I am a liberal. I am not. I am a moderate, rational conservative. I simply think Trump is a complete idiot. And I have never driven a Prius, much less owned one.

Posted by lol
a resident of Danville
5 hours ago

Hey “Trump 2020” if you don’t like living here then leave :)

Posted by San Ramon Resident
a resident of San Ramon
2 hours ago

Negligence on San Ramon PD's part and the CC jail. SRPD set the tone that criminals can come and commit crime in San Ramon, and won't be held in jail, or there will be very little consequences due to Coronavirus.

