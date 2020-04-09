 San Ramon: Clarkson hosting leaders for another online Mayor's Breakfast on virus | News | DanvilleSanRamon.com |

San Ramon: Clarkson hosting leaders for another online Mayor's Breakfast on virus

Residents invited to submit COVID-19 and shelter-related questions via email

by Ryan J. Degan

San Ramon Mayor Bill Clarkson will be holding his another Mayor's Breakfast get-together online for the second week in a row, during which time he and a series of special guest speakers will talk about the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

Scheduled to be held Friday morning, the Mayor's Breakfast series is typically held in-person at Clementine's Restaurant and features a special guest discussing pressing issues facing the community, however this week's breakfast will be held online in order to adhere with the county's shelter-in-place order.

A collection of special guests are scheduled to join the mayor for this week's breakfast, including State Sen. Steve Glazer, San Ramon City Manager Joe Gorton, Contra Costa County Supervisor Candace Andersen, SRVUSD Superintendent Rick Schmitt, SRVUSD board members Rachel Hurd and Ken Mintz, UCSF associate clinical professor of medicine Dr. Patrick Joseph, and San Ramon Regional Medical Center CEO Ann Lucena.

"Each of these important community leaders will take time from their busy schedules to join us and share information regarding the coronavirus pandemic and its impact to our community," Clarkson said in an email to residents.

Set to cover a variety of issues related to the state, county and city response to the spread of the coronavirus, Mayor Clarkson and his guests will also answer questions submitted via email. Questions must be submitted via email to info@sanramon.ca.gov no later than 8 a.m. on Friday and include “Mayor’s Breakfast” in the subject headline.

The online Mayor's Breakfast will take place on Friday from 9-10 a.m. on video conferencing application Zoom. The meeting can be joined from a PC, Mac, iPhone, Android or iPad device following the link https://zoom.us/j/812776316 and using webinar ID 812 776 316.

Residents may also view the meeting on the city's YouTube account or listen in via telephone only by calling: +1 (669) 900-6833 or +1 (888) 788-0099 (Toll Free) using the same webinar ID listed above.

This is the second Mayor's Breakfast conducted via an online-only format, with the first featuring Gorton, Andersen and Lucena as well as San Ramon Police Chief Craig Stevens and San Ramon Valley Fire Chief Paige Meyer.

That meeting was recorded and is available for viewing online now.

