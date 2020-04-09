San Ramon police arrest burglary suspect

After catching a residential burglary in the act on Tuesday morning, San Ramon Police Department officers have issued a reminder to residents that the county's shelter-in-place order may not deter all bad guys and safety precautions should be made.

In a social media post made on the SRPD's Facebook page, police officials say a resident in an unidentified neighborhood in San Ramon had left her house for less than an hour before returning to find her front door had been kicked in.

Within minutes of being dispatched to the call, police officials say Officer Ray Hamilton arrived on the scene in time to spot the suspect attempting to climb out of a window.

Officer Hamilton gave chase to the fleeing suspect, and after a brief foot pursuit, was able to catch the suspect, who was later revealed to be out on parole. The suspect was then arrested and later booked into county jail.

"Outstanding job by Officer Hamilton and his team!" police officials said on Facebook.