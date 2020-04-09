Special election: Blackhawk voters deciding parcel tax increase for police services in mail-only ballot

Voters in Blackhawk have a special mail-in only election coming up during the next month, when they will decide the fate of Measure Z, a proposed parcel tax increase to fund police services in the community.

Held only among residents in Blackhawk with ballots due by May 5, Measure Z seeks to increase funding for Blackhawk’s police services, which are provided through the Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Office. The ballot measure needs at least two-thirds of voters to approve in order to pass.

If approved, Measure Z would raise the existing tax rate for police services to $395 per parcel tax for residential property (single and multiple), $2,370 per parcel for commercial/industrial/institutional property, and $11,852 per parcel for commercial/theater property in the first year, according to the Contra Costa County Elections Department.

Measure Z would further increase Blackhawk's parcel tax by a flat rate of 3% per year to keep up with police-related expenses after that.

Currently, Blackhawk residential parcels pay $280 per year for police services, so the new residential parcel tax would constitute a 41.07%. However if calculated as an annual increase since 2005 -- the last time a parcel measure was done -- the tax would essentially mean a 2.93% annual increase, supporters argue.

Supporters of the Measure say that without the proposed increase -- which amounts to approximately 32 cents a day for residential parcels -- police services in Blackhawk would most likely need to be reduced.

The result would be the community losing one of its four designated officers immediately and losing another within four years, leaving Blackhawk with two officers.

"Blackhawk is a safe community, in part because they have chosen to fund a staffing model that provides a local chief and 3 deputies. Having this direct police service keeps response times low when a need arises," Contra Costa County Supervisor Diane Burgis, whose district includes Blackhawk, told DanvilleSanRamon.com. "Should the parcel tax measure fail the P2-A would likely need to reduce current staffing levels."

"The recommendation for the Parcel Tax increase, Measure Z, came to me from the Blackhawk Polices Services Advisory Body for County Service Area P-2, Zone A (otherwise known as the P-2A). The P-2A is an advisory body made up of Blackhawk residents who review the community needs and budget for police services within Blackhawk," she added.

Burgis -- whose name is listed on the ballot argument supporting Measure Z -- is joined in support by president of the Blackhawk Country Club Dave Reeves, president of the Blackhawk Homeowners Association Hank Schultzel, as well as Blackhawk residents Andy Cohan and Linda Kralik.

Supporters further argue that the cost to provide police services has increased over the past 15 years due to inflation, and the tax increase is needed in order to keep up with those costs and maintain the level of security the community has become accustomed to.

No formal opposition argument was filed with the Contra Costa County Elections Department for inclusion in the special election ballot.

Established as a mail-in only election prior to the start of the current coronavirus crisis, all ballots must be turned in to a designated drop-box or placed in the mail no later than Election Day (May 5).

Blackhawk residents have until April 20 to register to vote and can do so online at www.cocovote.us.