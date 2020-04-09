SRVUSD asks residents for input on next superintendent with online survey

The San Ramon Valley Unified School District Board of Education has begun the search to replace outgoing Superintendent Rick Schmitt and is asking members of the community to participate in the process by filling out an online survey about the community's desired qualities in a leader.

After news of Schmitt's impending retirement broke last week, the board announced that they have enlisted private firm Leadership Associates to lead the search process, who have in turn launched the online survey to gauge the district's priorities.

"The information generated from this anonymous survey will be used to develop a profile which indicates desired qualities and characteristics in the next superintendent. It will also guide the recruitment and reference checking process as well as development of questions for the interview. The survey also seeks your perspectives on district strengths, challenges, and our community," district officials said.

Survey results are anonymous, and according to district officials, will help the search team learn about what characteristics the community-at-large believe are important in the next superintendent.

The questionnaire asks residents to list the district's overall strengths and weaknesses, and will ask respondents to rank the importance of certain leadership skills such as accessibility, decisiveness, pragmatism and approachability to name a few.

Respondents will also be asked to rank the importance of characteristics such as "will be highly visible at our school and community events", "Will place the highest priority on safe environments for students and staff", "Has the ability to coach and develop potential leaders within the district, and create a strong, cohesive working team" and "Has strong human relationship skills and is a 'people person'", among other qualifications.

Upon completion of the survey, consultants will compile a report summarizing results and share it with the board during its search process.

The survey will be open through April 17, and can be accessed online at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/HRFT2JJ.

Last week, Schmitt announced that he will be retiring after serving as the administrative leader of the SRVUSD for the past four years. While the search for his replacement is ongoing, the district plans to release updates on a special "Superintendent Search" webpage.