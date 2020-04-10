Organizers halt plans to reopen Danville Farmers' Market this weekend

The organizers of the Danville Farmers' Market walked back their plan to reopen the weekly downtown market starting this Saturday, citing concerns raised by citizens amid the novel coronavirus crisis.

The Danville market, which was suspended in March amid the shelter-in-place order, was on track to return this Saturday with new guidelines designed to scale it back and limit potential COVID-19 exposure.

But after news of the planned reopening broke, community members raised safety concerns about the proposal, prompting the Pacific Coast Farmers’ Market Association to cancel its plan to bring the farmers' market back this weekend, according to town officials.

"We were excited about returning to downtown Danville this Saturday, but after hearing of your concerns and those of many of your neighbors, we have decided to delay reopening the Danville Farmers’ Market," PCFMA executive director Allen Moy said in a letter to the town.

“We understand the concerns that are being voiced by our residents and we want to be mindful of them, so we started working with the PCFMA on how to address them,” Jill Bergman, the town's economic development manager, said in a statement.

The Danville market, held in the Railroad Avenue parking lot on Saturdays, was canceled beginning in mid-March after Contra Costa Health Services' original shelter order in response to the coronavirus crisis. Farmers' markets were initially deemed non-essential operations, but state officials later reclassified farmers' markets as essential.

PCFMA, which operates markets in Danville and several other Bay Area communities, received permission from the town to reopen the local market this Saturday (April 11) after spending two weeks developing and implementing a plan to eliminate socializing aspects and create an essentials-only model, according to Danville officials.

Proposed new rules included limiting vendors and booths with proper spacing in between; banning non-essential activities such as entertainment, hot food and community interest booths; stopping samples and self-serving; and closing restrooms.

There were also to be bans on customers touching items prior to purchase, producers touching customers' reusable bags, and unpackaged food and cash being handled by the same person. Patrons would also be asked to wear masks and practice social distancing.

However, after town officials announced the market would be reopening this Saturday, the news "sparked a series of concerns from members of the community," according to Bergman.

Town officials then reopened the conversation with PCFMA, and the nonprofit organizer ultimately decided to postpone their reopening.

Bergman said town officials will work with the organizer to institute additional safety measures to help prevent potential COVID-19 transmission at the weekly market. No new date has been announced.

“There have already been a number of changes implemented, however, we will continue to examine how the market is organized so that it can return when the time is right," she added.