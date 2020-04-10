Hope Hospice shifts 'Living With Dementia' program to online format

Tri-Valley nonprofit Hope Hospice is continuing its "Living With Dementia" program via video conference after having to suspend its in-person group classes due to the novel coronavirus crisis.

The COVID-19 pandemic has also forced the nonprofit to cancel its popular Hike for Hope annual fundraiser in May in the interest of public safety -- though Hope Hospice aims to set up an informal substitute hike in the fall and encourages donors to consider keeping their Hike for Hope contributions in place.

Dementia support courses online

Hope Hospice's "Living With Dementia" program has seen participation soar during the past year, so when the coronavirus crisis hit, officials wanted to find a way to keep the classes going remotely.

Enter video conferencing.

“So many of the family caregivers who attend our classes find themselves in the caregiver role unexpectedly and without resources,” said program manager Jill Smith, RN.

“The face-to-face classes have helped these individuals tremendously in learning about the changes to expect in their loved one and how to adjust techniques as the disease progresses," Smith said. "We didn’t want to leave anyone without help at this time of uncertainty."

Offered free-of-charge to residents in the Tri-Valley and the nonprofit's adjacent East Bay service area, "Living With Dementia" provides resources and education on how to best provide care for loved ones living with dementia.

During the shelter order, Hope will use Zoom video-conferencing technology to offer "Living With Dementia" sessions online starting on Monday as well as to conduct private consultations with family members by appointment starting on Wednesday.

To learn more, contact Smith at jills@hopehospice.com or visit the "Dementia Support" webpage on the Hope Hospice website.

Hike for Hope canceled

The local nonprofit also recently announced that its leaders made the difficult decision to call off this year's Hike for Hope -- originally scheduled for May 2 at Del Valle Regional Park in Livermore -- because of the COVID-19 crisis.

"This was a heart-breaking decision to make as we know how much Hike for Hope means to so many families and friends who gather to enjoy the outdoors and to honor or remember loved ones," Hope officials said. "For this reason, we are looking to hold an informal group hike at Del Valle Regional Park in the fall. We'll provide more details about this later this year."

The annual event is a primary fundraiser for the nonprofit.

"Hike for Hope is also an important fundraiser for Hope Hospice, as it raises critical support for our patient care, grief support and community education programs on which so many families depend," officials said.

For that reason, Hope officials have left the Hike for Hope donation page open. So far the effort has raised $11,798 toward its $100,000 goal.

For those who already registered for the Hike for Hope, they should email the nonprofit to either request a refund, ask that the 2020 registration fee be applied to the 2021 Hike for Hope, or request that the fee remain as a tax deductible donation to Hope Hospice.

The nonprofit plans to open registration for the 2021 Hike for Hope in January.