Uploaded: Sun, Apr 12, 2020, 7:40 pm

Contra Costa supervisors may ask governor to make November election all mail-in

Only 25% of local voters cast ballots in person, report says

The Contra Costa County Board of Supervisors could decide Tuesday to ask Gov. Gavin Newsom to declare the November general election as a mail-ballot-only, to dispense with in-person polling places in the name of safety from the novel coronavirus.

According to a county staff report, 25% of Contra Costa County voters, approximately 175,000, vote in person. The "vast majority" of volunteers at those polling places are seniors, a group vulnerable to get the sickest from coronavirus.

Volunteers who operate many polling locations have already notified the county Elections Office that they will not be available to serve in the November general election, because of health and safety concerns spurred by the virus.

County elections officials say there is a "current lack of state-level consensus on a plan of action" for the November general election, and that local officials need to know how to prepare for the election. Preparations in Contra Costa, the county report says, are already underway.

The Board of Supervisors meeting begins at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, and will be done remotely. To watch, go to https://www.contracosta.ca.gov/6086/Video-Library.

— Bay City News Service

Comments


Posted by Ralph Kramden
a resident of Danville
5 hours ago

No way. Not without much better controls to ensure that only properly registered voters (citizens, living in the precinct, etc) are voting. And only absentee ballots received (not mailed) by election day are counted.

