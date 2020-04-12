San Ramon: City Center Bishop Ranch recognized for environmental sustainability

In recognition of its efforts to create green environmentally friendly facilities and policies, City Center Bishop Ranch in San Ramon has received Platinum certification from LEED -- a program developed by the U.S. Green Building Council.

Officially being recognized as the largest retail center in the United States to earn LEED Platinum certification, Platinum is the highest level of LEED certification -- the most widely used green building rating system in the world according to City Center officials -- and is awarded to properties that include superior energy, and water efficiency, site and materials management, as well as indoor environmental quality.

“Earning the LEED Platinum certification demonstrates our commitment to providing our guests with efficient, productive and healthy places to shop and dine, and we are proud to be the first outdoor lifestyle center to achieve this certification,” said Alexander Mehran, Jr., CEO and president, Sunset Development Company, owner and developer of City Center Bishop Ranch. “This recognition is a testament to our deep commitment to integrate sustainability into our daily operations with the well-being of visitors and tenants in mind.”

Having committed a substantial commitment to sustainability, according to City Center officials San Ramon’s retail complex was recognized for a variety of programs and policies including:

* Promoting water efficiency and biodiversity by planting drought-tolerant and native plants throughout the center’s landscaping.

* Using reclaimed water instead of potable water for all landscaping.

* Installing water-efficient fixtures that allow the center to use 36% less water indoors than typical buildings of the same size.

* Reducing energy use by 48% compared to typical outdoor lifestyle/retail buildings of the same size, equal to 1,112 metric tons of greenhouse gas emissions a year, or the same as using 126,274 fewer gallons of gasoline.

* Acquiring 25% of the building’s energy from a solar PV array.

* Diverting 98% of the center’s construction and demolition waste from landfills through recycling or salvaging.

* A high amount of regionally sourced and recycled materials used in construction, which included mostly concrete and steel.

* Choosing zero or low Volatile Organic Compounds (VOC) finish materials to create healthier spaces for employees and visitors.

“City Center Bishop Ranch’s LEED Platinum certification is a reflection of its commitment to sustainability and shows how buildings can contribute to a greener retail experience,” said Mahesh Ramanujam, president and CEO of the U.S. Green Building Council.

“LEED was created to make the world a better place and revolutionize our buildings and communities by providing access to healthy, green and high-performing spaces. City Center Bishop Ranch is a prime example of how the innovative technologies and practices found at this outdoor lifestyle center play a role in improving our quality of life, as well as the planet," they added.