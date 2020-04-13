 San Ramon council to request emergency state funds for waste service providers | News | DanvilleSanRamon.com |

Uploaded: Mon, Apr 13, 2020, 1:35 pm

San Ramon council to request emergency state funds for waste service providers

Budget workshop to precede regular meeting; both being held online-only

by Ryan J. Degan

The San Ramon City Council is set to consider requesting emergency state funds for the city's solid waste and recycling service provider during its regular meeting on Tuesday, which is scheduled to be held online in order to adhere with the county's shelter-in-place order.

In order to help fund Alameda County Industries of San Ramon (ACI) -- the city's waste services provider -- for the duration of the coronavirus crisis, the City Council will consider authorizing Mayor Bill Clarkson to sign a letter to Gov. Gavin Newsom supporting a request for emergency state funding.

"Solid waste collection and disposal are essential services necessary to maintain public health. The economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic and the shelter-in-place order will make it difficult for ACI and other solid waste and recycling companies to continue to provide these services," San Ramon program manager David Krueger wrote in a staff report.

ACI has already begun to see a reduction in revenue due to local businesses suspending or reducing their solid waste services, a loss in revenue that is expected to continue to increase as economic impacts continue.

This loss is further compounded by the fact that the costs associated with waste management are fixed, and according to Krueger, ACI's costs "do not decrease proportionately as commercial service is reduced."

In addition, the city estimates that a significant number of residents and businesses will be unable to pay for their waste service bills due to economic hardships caused by COVID-19.

"ACI will need financial assistance in order to continue to provide these essential services to those unable to pay. Raising customer rates to make up the shortfall is not a viable alternative at this time," Krueger said.

In order to enforce social distancing and follow Contra Costa County's shelter-in-place order, Tuesday's meeting will be conducted via teleconference and San Ramon's City Hall will be closed to the public.

Residents can still view a livestream video of the meeting online on the city's Zoom account, or listen to a live audio recording on their phones by calling 669-900-6833, 888-788-0099 (toll free) or 877-853-5247 (toll free). Once connected, residents calling in or accessing Zoom online will need to use Webinar ID: 892 161 438, in order to access meeting audio.

The meeting can also be viewed on the city's YouTube account at www.youtube.com/channel/UCwJW_fMcOfVua2c93DG7qYA.

Residents can provide public written comments prior to the meeting by emailing cityclerk@sanramon.ca.gov no later than 6 p.m. on Tuesday. Emails should include “Public Comment 3/24/2020” in the subject line and comments must include the submitters name and the item they wish to speak on.

San Ramon's regular City Council meeting is scheduled to be held remotely at 7 p.m. on Tuesday.

In other business

Council members will meet for a routine budget workshop prior to the start of their regular meeting, where they will review the city's 2020-21 financial outlook.

The City Council's budget workshop is set to begin at 4 p.m. on Tuesday, and will also be held remotely via Zoom.

Interested resident can livestream the meeting via Zoom using the webinar ID: 665 592 962 or on the city's YouTube account.

