SRVUSD board to review response to coronavirus during digital meeting

The San Ramon Valley Unified School District Board of Education is set to discuss a variety of coronavirus related issues during its regular meeting Tuesday, which will be held online in order to adhere with Contra Costa County's shelter-in-place order.

District staff are set to discuss the sweeping effects felt by the district resulting from the coronavirus and shelter order during Tuesday's meeting, which have resulted in the closure of school campuses, the cancellation of in-person instruction and cessation of public works projects.

With the closure of all SRVUSD campuses due to the coronavirus, all course instruction is now conducted online and as of Monday have shifted from reinforcing material previously taught in class, to teaching new material students need in order to advance to the next grade level.

As for grading, district staff have recommended that grades for TK-5 students continue as scheduled, while students in middle and high school will shift to pass/no-pass grade reporting for fourth quarter and second semester grades.

Citing that specific construction projects to school campuses are an essential business, district staff have also recommended that the board approve a resolution designating certain public works projects as an essential government function, allowing public works to continue their activities.

If approved by the board, projects that will be slated to continue include the Sycamore Valley and Twin Creeks Elementary modernization projects, the Dougherty Valley High School wellness center project, Iron Horse Middle School restroom upgrades and Monte Vista High School stadium lights projects, to name a few.

During Tuesday's meeting, the board is also set to accept the retirement of Montair Elementary School principal Ondi Tricaso, who was selected to serve as the Danville school's top administrator in 2016. Tricaso will serve out the remainder of the school year, giving district officials several months to find a replacement.

Also, while schools may be unable to hold public events of recognition, the board is still set to recognize May as Asian Pacific Islander Heritage Month.

In order to adhere with the county's shelter-in-place order, Tuesday's regular meeting of the SRVUSD Board of Education will not be open to personal attendance in public and will instead be held online. Starting at 7 p.m. residents can view the meeting live on the SRVUSD YouTube account.

Public comments and questions can be digitally submitted to Cindy Fischer at cfischer@srvusd.net or by fax by 838-314. Emails should be sent no later than 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday and include the words "public comment" in the subject line.

Closed session

District officials are also set to meet for a closed session held prior to the start of the board's regular meeting, to confer with legal counsel over anticipated and ongoing litigation, review the status of labor negotiations with assistant superintendent of human resources Keith Rogenski, and to discuss the appointment of a new assistant superintendent of business operations, as well as three new coordinators of educational services.

The closed session is scheduled to begin at 4 p.m., and all actions taken will be disclosed during the beginning of the board's regular meeting.