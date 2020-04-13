 SRVUSD board to review response to coronavirus during digital meeting | News | DanvilleSanRamon.com |

News

Uploaded: Mon, Apr 13, 2020, 1:52 pm

SRVUSD board to review response to coronavirus during digital meeting

Plus, district to consider continuing public works projects, accepting Montair principal's retirement

In order for all area residents to have important local information on the coronavirus health emergency, DanvilleSanRamon.com has lifted its pay meter and is providing unlimited access to its website. We need your support to continue our important work. Please join your neighbors and become a subscribing member today.

by Ryan J. Degan

The San Ramon Valley Unified School District Board of Education is set to discuss a variety of coronavirus related issues during its regular meeting Tuesday, which will be held online in order to adhere with Contra Costa County's shelter-in-place order.

District staff are set to discuss the sweeping effects felt by the district resulting from the coronavirus and shelter order during Tuesday's meeting, which have resulted in the closure of school campuses, the cancellation of in-person instruction and cessation of public works projects.

With the closure of all SRVUSD campuses due to the coronavirus, all course instruction is now conducted online and as of Monday have shifted from reinforcing material previously taught in class, to teaching new material students need in order to advance to the next grade level.

As for grading, district staff have recommended that grades for TK-5 students continue as scheduled, while students in middle and high school will shift to pass/no-pass grade reporting for fourth quarter and second semester grades.

Citing that specific construction projects to school campuses are an essential business, district staff have also recommended that the board approve a resolution designating certain public works projects as an essential government function, allowing public works to continue their activities.

If approved by the board, projects that will be slated to continue include the Sycamore Valley and Twin Creeks Elementary modernization projects, the Dougherty Valley High School wellness center project, Iron Horse Middle School restroom upgrades and Monte Vista High School stadium lights projects, to name a few.

During Tuesday's meeting, the board is also set to accept the retirement of Montair Elementary School principal Ondi Tricaso, who was selected to serve as the Danville school's top administrator in 2016. Tricaso will serve out the remainder of the school year, giving district officials several months to find a replacement.

Also, while schools may be unable to hold public events of recognition, the board is still set to recognize May as Asian Pacific Islander Heritage Month.

In order to adhere with the county's shelter-in-place order, Tuesday's regular meeting of the SRVUSD Board of Education will not be open to personal attendance in public and will instead be held online. Starting at 7 p.m. residents can view the meeting live on the SRVUSD YouTube account.

Public comments and questions can be digitally submitted to Cindy Fischer at cfischer@srvusd.net or by fax by 838-314. Emails should be sent no later than 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday and include the words "public comment" in the subject line.

Closed session

District officials are also set to meet for a closed session held prior to the start of the board's regular meeting, to confer with legal counsel over anticipated and ongoing litigation, review the status of labor negotiations with assistant superintendent of human resources Keith Rogenski, and to discuss the appointment of a new assistant superintendent of business operations, as well as three new coordinators of educational services.

The closed session is scheduled to begin at 4 p.m., and all actions taken will be disclosed during the beginning of the board's regular meeting.

We need your support now more than ever. Can we count on you?

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

Posting an item on Town Square is simple and requires no registration. Just complete this form and hit "submit" and your topic will appear online. Please be respectful and truthful in your postings so Town Square will continue to be a thoughtful gathering place for sharing community information and opinion. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

We prefer that you use your real name, but you may use any "member" name you wish.

Name: *

Select your neighborhood or school community: *

Choose a category: *

Since this is the first comment on this story a new topic will also be started in Town Square! Please choose a category that best describes this story.

Comment: *

Verification code: *
Enter the verification code exactly as shown, using capital and lowercase letters, in the multi-colored box.

*Required Fields


Get fact-based reporting on the COVID-19 crisis sent to your inbox daily.
Top Blogs

Couples and Premarital: Ping Pong
By Chandrama Anderson | 1 comment | 1,947 views

Cancer center chaplain provides emotional support for patients
By Tim Hunt | 0 comments | 1,647 views

Taking AP Exams in the Time of COVID-19
By Elizabeth LaScala | 1 comment | 983 views

Upon Further Review … a better pet solution
By Tom Cushing | 1 comment | 724 views

Visual Games During Shelter-in-Place
By John A. Barry and Bill Carmel | 3 comments | 506 views

View all local blogs
 