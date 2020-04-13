 State insurance commissioner orders premium returns for consumer, business policies | News | DanvilleSanRamon.com |

News

Uploaded: Mon, Apr 13, 2020, 11:51 am

State insurance commissioner orders premium returns for consumer, business policies

 
In order for all area residents to have important local information on the coronavirus health emergency, DanvilleSanRamon.com has lifted its pay meter and is providing unlimited access to its website. We need your support to continue our important work. Please join your neighbors and become a subscribing member today.

Insurance companies will need to return premiums to customers and businesses affected by the novel coronavirus pandemic by order of California Insurance Commissioner Ricardo Lara, his office announced early Monday.

The commissioner's office said the shelter-in-place order across the state has reduced the overall risk of loss.

"With Californians driving fewer miles and many businesses closed due to the COVID-19 emergency, consumers need relief from premiums that no longer reflect their present-day risk of accident or loss," Lara said in a statement. "Today's mandatory action will put money back in people's pockets when they need it most."

Per the commissioner's decree, the premiums covered are for the months of March, April and May if the shelter-in-place order continues through then.

The six categories of premiums covered by the order are: private passenger automobile, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, commercial multi-peril, commercial liability, medical malpractice and "any other insurance line where the risk of loss has fallen substantially as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic."

Insurance companies have until August to comply with the order -- whether through premium credits, reductions, return of premiums or other appropriate premium adjustments.

The commissioner's office said Lara had previously requested a 60-day grace period for policyholders to avoid cancellation of nonpayment due to the crisis.

Some companies, including State Farm and AAA, have already announced premium refunds or discounts.

— Bay City News Service

We need your support now more than ever. Can we count on you?

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

Posting an item on Town Square is simple and requires no registration. Just complete this form and hit "submit" and your topic will appear online. Please be respectful and truthful in your postings so Town Square will continue to be a thoughtful gathering place for sharing community information and opinion. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

We prefer that you use your real name, but you may use any "member" name you wish.

Name: *

Select your neighborhood or school community: *

Choose a category: *

Since this is the first comment on this story a new topic will also be started in Town Square! Please choose a category that best describes this story.

Comment: *

Verification code: *
Enter the verification code exactly as shown, using capital and lowercase letters, in the multi-colored box.

*Required Fields


Get fact-based reporting on the COVID-19 crisis sent to your inbox daily.
Top Blogs

Couples and Premarital: Ping Pong
By Chandrama Anderson | 1 comment | 1,947 views

Cancer center chaplain provides emotional support for patients
By Tim Hunt | 0 comments | 1,647 views

Taking AP Exams in the Time of COVID-19
By Elizabeth LaScala | 1 comment | 983 views

Upon Further Review … a better pet solution
By Tom Cushing | 1 comment | 724 views

Visual Games During Shelter-in-Place
By John A. Barry and Bill Carmel | 3 comments | 506 views

View all local blogs
 