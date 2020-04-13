Tri-Valley leaders continue to engage and educate through virtual town halls

Tri-Valley elected officials continue to offer more help and resources related to the COVID-19 crisis by inviting residents to participate in virtual town hall meetings this week.

Sen. Steve Glazer (D-Orinda) and U.S. Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-Livermore) are separately hosting online events featuring special guests who will speak on issues about the coronavirus pandemic.

During a virtual town hall with Glazer on Tuesday (April 14), parents will learn from author and lecturer Denise Pope how to help their children while classrooms remain closed for the rest of the school year. Pope, an expert on academic stress and its health consequences, will share useful tips for making distance learning "fun and productive."

"Working from home while trying to help your children keep up with their studies can be challenging, if not impossible," Glazer said in a statement. "Even though most schools are now providing guidance to families, many parents with young children have told me they are struggling to keep their children engaged in these stressful times."

Participants can listen live online at https://sd07.senate.ca.gov/ or on their phone, Tuesday starting 3 p.m. There is a limited number of listen-only telephone lines available at 844-291-5489. The access code is 8983204#.

Due to the number of participants, only written questions will be accepted. Be sure to submit any questions before or during the call to senator.glazer@senate.ca.gov. Questions may be submitted regardless if anyone participates.

In addition to a recording of the town hall that will also be available afterwards, users can also find 10 previous "Coronavirus Town Hall" recordings on Glazer's website, which was recently redesigned to focus on the COVID-19 pandemic. The topics include unemployment and medical leave benefits, small business relief, coping with stress, school shutdowns, hospital preparedness, pet safety and more.

"These town halls are part of my effort to use my office to bring you accurate and up-to-date information from trusted sources," Glazer said. "In these difficult times, I believe that access to reliable information is the best way we can arm ourselves to deal with the health, economic and personal issues that the pandemic has thrust upon us."

Swalwell is hosting another Facebook Live Q&A on Thursday (April 16); the congressional representative has held regular online meetings for his constituents since the stay-at-home order began last month. People can join online, April 16 starting 1:30 p.m., at Facebook.com/CongressmanEricSwalwell.

Participants are encouraged to submit questions in advance on the event Facebook page.

“I have found our Facebook Live series to be informative, while also providing me the chance to check in on my constituents and hear their concerns on a weekly basis,” Swalwell said. “It is important that we not only look at how this pandemic is affecting us physically, but also mentally. That’s why I am pleased to announce that Dr. Abayomi Jones will be joining me this week to discuss the effects of the COVID-19 outbreak on all of us, especially students.”

Jones has "a continued interest in preventative care and population health" in addition to 15 years of physician experience that "spans a wide spectrum of medical practices, including time in the military, emergency room, and county health centers. As executive director of student health and counseling services at California State University East Bay, Jones advocates for health equity and access, and eliminating health disparities in underprivileged communities.