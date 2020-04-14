County supervisors support concept of comprehensive eviction, rent hike moratorium

The Contra Costa County Board of Supervisors approved the creation of a countywide moratorium on most evictions and rent increases for residential or business tenants during the novel coronavirus emergency.

The ordinance, which would be retroactive to March 16, could be extended past June 1 depending on the status of the pandemic.

The board will have a special meeting at 1 p.m. April 21 to approve the ordinance, which will be crafted by the county counsel's office in the meantime, and to iron out specific details.

The ordinance would prohibit evictions that aren't tied to a health or safety threat. A key provision requested by Supervisor John Gioia was for a minimum 120 days from the end of the state's shelter-in-place order for tenants to pay landlords back rent, since most renters won't be able to catch up on rent immediately after they go back to work -- whenever that may be.

"It's going to be a hardship on everyone," Gioia said. "It's not affecting just one demographic or another."

San Francisco, San Mateo, Alameda and Santa Clara counties, as well as several cities including Oakland, Concord, Pittsburg and Antioch, all have various versions of eviction moratoriums, some specifically citing inability to pay because of COVID-19-related reasons, others covering any eviction during the coronavirus emergency.

Supervisors said Tuesday that a blanket moratorium covering the entire county, including its 19 cities, is more practical and consistent than the "piecemeal, city-by-city approach" under cities' varying ordinances (or lack of an ordinance).

The Contra Costa County Sheriff's Office had stopped doing evictions spurred by inability to pay rent or mortgage in mid-March, following Gov. Gavin Newsom's executive order putting a hold on those evictions. But it was clear that some county residents wanted a more comprehensive moratorium.

About 70 emailed public comments were read into the public record on the subject Tuesday morning, all of them calling for a countywide eviction moratorium. Many said they are happy to pay all past due rent after they start working again.

Typical of the commenters was Maria Sanchez of Richmond, who said, "I don't have any money to pay rent, I'm laid off during the emergency and I don't have money to buy groceries."

Another commenter, from Orinda, urged passage of an emergency ordinance that includes rent and eviction moratoriums that would protect small businesses. Many merchants in Orinda, they said, are independent and can't weather a long period of no income.

Supervisors Gioia and Federal Glover asked for strict limits on circumstances in which evictions are allowed, especially about which "family" members can live in rental units taken back by landlords.

Supervisor Karen Mitchoff said the Santa Clara County eviction ordinance serves as a good model for what Contra Costa is trying to do, with good public resources.

"It's about balancing everyone's interests and concerns," Mitchoff said.