Updated: Tue, Apr 14, 2020, 9:41 pm
Uploaded: Tue, Apr 14, 2020, 1:36 pm

DSRSD Board Director Maddi Misheloff dies

Longtime Dublin resident was in her fifth year on water/sewer agency's board

by Julia Baum

Madelyne "Maddi" Misheloff, a longtime Dublin resident and member of the Dublin San Ramon Services District Board of Directors, died on Saturday (April 11) from complications from bladder cancer. She was 71.

“Maddi was always committed to serving the District, and had the community’s best interest at heart,” Board President Ed Duarte said in a statement Tuesday acknowledging Misheloff's death. “Her family is in the thoughts and prayers of DSRSD directors and employees.”

Misheloff, who was the immediate past president of the board, was originally appointed to fill a vacant seat in October 2015 before voters elected her to a full term the following year. Her seat was scheduled to be up for re-election this November.

During her tenure, Misheloff served on the Tri-Valley Water Liaison Committee, the City of Dublin Liaison Committee, and the Livermore-Amador Valley Water Management Agency joint powers Board of Directors, including a term as chair in 2018 and 2019.

As a DSRSD director, Misheloff pushed to complete the study exploring the feasibility of potable water, expand and improve the Jeffrey G. Hansen Water Recycling Plant to nearly double treatment capacity for recycled water production, approved the purchase and upgrade of the Field Operations Facility, and oversaw flood repairs at the district office.

“She represented DSRSD well at many association conferences and meetings with district partners,” DSRSD General Manager Dan McIntyre said. “Maddi also regularly expressed her appreciation of our employees.”

Misheloff, who professionally worked for years as an office manager in the Bay Area, is survived by her husband of nearly 50 years, Mike Misheloff, and their sons Rob and Brian.

In addition to her public service, Misheloff held a special place in the hearts of the Dublin community in part because of the disappearance of her teenage daughter, Ilene, 31 years ago.

Ilene Misheloff went missing on Jan. 30, 1989, while walking home from Wells Middle School when she was 13 years old. Her disappearance remains unsolved.

Maddi and Mike Misheloff strived to keep the spotlight on their daughter's case and always held hope that they'd find Ilene. The Misheloff family, joined by friends and supporters, have done a candlelight vigil and remembrance walk every year for Ilene.

Misheloff was also a familiar face at many local events including the Dublin St. Patrick's Day Festival and Dublin Pride Week.

City of Dublin spokeswoman Shari Jackman, who called Misheloff a "dear friend," said she was "devastated to hear the news."

"Maddi was not only a valued volunteer within our community, serving on the Dublin San Ramon Services District Board of Directors, and also as a dedicated member of the Dublin Host Lions Club, she was also a dear friend to so many in the City of Dublin," Jackman said. "For the past 31 years, she and her husband Mike dedicated their lives to finding their daughter Ilene, who was kidnapped in Dublin in 1989. Their search for Ilene never wavered, and Maddi later dedicated much of her time helping to find other missing children. She will be missed. We hope Maddi is now at peace."

