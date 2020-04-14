San Ramon Valley first responders help local 6-year-old celebrate birthday with parade

With sirens blaring, a group of San Ramon Valley first responders helped make a local 6-year-old's birthday a little more colorful on Tuesday, when they conducted an impromptu drive-by parade in San Ramon.

In a video posted to the San Ramon Police Department's Facebook page, a collection of San Ramon and Danville police officers, as well as a couple of trucks from the San Ramon Valley Fire Protection District Station 34, drove through 6-year-old Cal's neighborhood.

Cal, practicing responsible social distancing policies, can be seen in the video waving excitedly as officers passed by, waving back.

"Cal was so excited to see the firetrucks and police cars with their lights and sirens on just for him," SRPD officials said on Facebook. "Thanks Cal for inviting us to be part of your birthday celebration!"