State accuses Alamo doctor of attempting to assist in C-section while drunk

A doctor from Alamo is at risk of having her medical license revoked after the California Medical Board alleged that she attempted to assist with childbirth surgery at San Ramon Regional Medical Center while under the influence of alcohol.

Filed on March 26 by the state board, the complaint alleges that Dr. Michele Louise Riopelle, an obstetrician and gynecologist (OB/GYN) with San Ramon Regional at the time, was called in to assist in a caesarean section and reported to the hospital for the operation despite having a blood alcohol level of 0.30%.

The complaint alleges the doctor entered the operating room in an intoxicated state but did not take part in the C-section that night.

It was not immediately clear whether Riopelle was represented by an attorney. There is no written response to the complaint, nor any other documentation provided by Riopelle's side, in the California Medical Board online public document database.

Krista Deans, a spokesperson for San Ramon Regional, told DanvilleSanRamon.com on Tuesday, "Dr. Michele Riopelle is not practicing at San Ramon Regional Medical Center."

The incident occurred at approximately midnight on the night of July 31 to Aug. 1, when Riopelle was the on-call obstetrician for the San Ramon Regional labor and delivery department.

According to the Medical Board's complaint, after receiving the call that she was needed to assist in an operation, Riopelle arrived to the hospital within 40 minutes -- even though San Ramon Regional bylaws require a 30-minute response time for C-section assistance -- during which time nursing staff noticed she was "unsteady on her feet, slurring her speech, confused and incoherent."

According to the complaint, Riopelle denied taking any medication and claimed she was fine, but she was observed having difficulty washing her hands and was unable to tie her shoes or apply her mask correctly.

While nursing staff tried to prevent her from doing so, Riopelle allegedly insisted on entering the operating room where, in the presence of the patient's husband, she attempted to put on her gown and gloves. Eventually Riopelle had to be escorted out of the operating room after attempting to approach the patient, according to the complaint.

The complaint added that the attending OB/GYN was able to complete the C-section with assistance from a pediatrician prior to Riopelle entering the operating room.

Riopelle was taken to the hospital's emergency room, where she was noted to have "altered speech and poor coordination," according to the complaint. After claiming to have taken a muscle relaxant the previous day, Riopelle denied having consumed any alcohol.

Fearing a "neurological event" the emergency room physician performed a full neurological evaluation that included a CT scan, before a blood test revealed a 0.30% blood alcohol level, according to the complaint. Riopelle was then released to the care of her husband with a diagnosis of acute alcohol intoxication.

After charging Riopelle with inappropriate conduct, the Medical Board of California can revoke her license to practice, have it suspended or place her on probation.