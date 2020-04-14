Sustainable Contra Costa to launch biweekly 'Sustainability Tonight' online

2020 marks the 50th anniversary of Earth Day, and while the county's shelter-in-place order will prevent residents from getting outside and fully embrace the day, there are some online local programs residents can take advantage of to appreciate the earth this spring.

In order to help provide residents with sustainable and resilient-living tips, local environmental group Sustainable Contra Costa will be launching its new biweekly show "Sustainability Tonight" starting Wednesday.

Available online through teleconference application Zoom, "Sustainability Tonight" is a live show that features special guests sharing the latest tips on practical sustainability, aiming to provide viewers with inspiration, education and camaraderie during these uncertain times.

The inaugural episode will air from 7 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday and feature Marian Woodard and farmer John Matthesen from Rodgers Ranch Urban Farm, who will help viewers learn how to create a resilience garden in any type of space. Residents are invited to join the interactive "studio audience" via Zoom by registering online at sustainablecoco.org/tv.

Residents can also view the show live on Sustainable Contra Costa's YouTube Channel.

Then, for the group's Earth Day celebration on April 25, Sustainable Contra Costa is inviting residents to join an online Zoom webinar to hear from speakers, learn about the group's online Cleaner Contra Costa Challenge and to take actions from home to reduce their carbon footprint.

"This year marks the 50th anniversary of Earth Day, and we are facing both the COVID-19 pandemic and the slow building climate crisis. We know this is a challenging time for everyone as we navigate illness and economic uncertainty," staff said in an email to residents. "Yet it also shows our community’s collective impact when we act together."

InSustainable Contra Costa's Earth Day 2020 Online will be held at 1 p.m. on April 25. Register online.