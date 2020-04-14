 Sustainable Contra Costa to launch biweekly 'Sustainability Tonight' online | News | DanvilleSanRamon.com |

News

Uploaded: Tue, Apr 14, 2020, 3:25 pm

Sustainable Contra Costa to launch biweekly 'Sustainability Tonight' online

Plus, online Earth Day celebration to teach carbon footprint reduction tips

In order for all area residents to have important local information on the coronavirus health emergency, DanvilleSanRamon.com has lifted its pay meter and is providing unlimited access to its website. We need your support to continue our important work. Please join your neighbors and become a subscribing member today.

by Ryan J. Degan

2020 marks the 50th anniversary of Earth Day, and while the county's shelter-in-place order will prevent residents from getting outside and fully embrace the day, there are some online local programs residents can take advantage of to appreciate the earth this spring.

In order to help provide residents with sustainable and resilient-living tips, local environmental group Sustainable Contra Costa will be launching its new biweekly show "Sustainability Tonight" starting Wednesday.

Available online through teleconference application Zoom, "Sustainability Tonight" is a live show that features special guests sharing the latest tips on practical sustainability, aiming to provide viewers with inspiration, education and camaraderie during these uncertain times.

The inaugural episode will air from 7 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday and feature Marian Woodard and farmer John Matthesen from Rodgers Ranch Urban Farm, who will help viewers learn how to create a resilience garden in any type of space. Residents are invited to join the interactive "studio audience" via Zoom by registering online at sustainablecoco.org/tv.

Residents can also view the show live on Sustainable Contra Costa's YouTube Channel.

Then, for the group's Earth Day celebration on April 25, Sustainable Contra Costa is inviting residents to join an online Zoom webinar to hear from speakers, learn about the group's online Cleaner Contra Costa Challenge and to take actions from home to reduce their carbon footprint.

"This year marks the 50th anniversary of Earth Day, and we are facing both the COVID-19 pandemic and the slow building climate crisis. We know this is a challenging time for everyone as we navigate illness and economic uncertainty," staff said in an email to residents. "Yet it also shows our community’s collective impact when we act together."

InSustainable Contra Costa's Earth Day 2020 Online will be held at 1 p.m. on April 25. Register online.

We need your support now more than ever. Can we count on you?

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

Posting an item on Town Square is simple and requires no registration. Just complete this form and hit "submit" and your topic will appear online. Please be respectful and truthful in your postings so Town Square will continue to be a thoughtful gathering place for sharing community information and opinion. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

We prefer that you use your real name, but you may use any "member" name you wish.

Name: *

Select your neighborhood or school community: *

Choose a category: *

Since this is the first comment on this story a new topic will also be started in Town Square! Please choose a category that best describes this story.

Comment: *

Verification code: *
Enter the verification code exactly as shown, using capital and lowercase letters, in the multi-colored box.

*Required Fields


Get fact-based reporting on the COVID-19 crisis sent to your inbox daily.
Top Blogs

Couples and Premarital: Ping Pong
By Chandrama Anderson | 1 comment | 2,695 views

Affordable housing singled out to continue
By Tim Hunt | 2 comments | 1,249 views

Upon Further Review … a better pet solution
By Tom Cushing | 2 comments | 919 views

View all local blogs
 