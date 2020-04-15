Sheriff: Smaller jail population helping slow COVID-19 spread

Between the early release of some prisoners, home monitoring for others and greatly reduced bookings into the county jails in recent weeks, 89% of all Contra Costa jail inmates are now alone in their cells, which should curb the spread of the coronavirus within the jails.

"And I expect that number to increase as we go forward," Sheriff David Livingston told the Contra Costa County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday. No inmates in Contra Costa County's two jails, in Martinez and Richmond, as of Tuesday have tested positive for the virus, he said.

One deputy who earlier had tested positive has since recovered, Livingston said.

Starting last month, officials in Contra Costa -- as in many counties in California -- have released low-risk prisoners deemed safe enough, in order to cut down on crowding at the jails to curb the spread of COVID-19. Many have had six months or less remaining on their sentences. Prisoners convicted of, or awaiting trial for, violent crimes, sex offenses or domestic abuse are not eligible for early release.

Livingston said that, as of Monday, there were 766 jail inmates in Contra Costa County, down from 1,117 in early March as the coronavirus was spreading in the Bay Area. That is a drop of about one-third. During that time, Livingston said, new bookings into the jails have dropped by 84%.

One factor, he said, is that there has been less reported crime since the state's shelter-in-place order was issued March 16. For example, reports of residential burglaries in Contra Costa County are down 20% since the shelter-in-place order went into effect, Livingston said. Calls about domestic disturbances have "ticked up a little bit" since March 16, he said, but not substantially.

Other measures to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 in Contra Costa County's jails, Livingston said, include a 14-day quarantine period for all new prisoners, temperatures of all arriving staff each day being taken, all prisoners being issued face masks and suspending visits of prisoners by families and friends. To help offset the cancellation of visitors, he said, prisoners are being allowed more telephone time.

In addition, the prisoners are taking the COVID-19 situation seriously, Livingston said. A fight broke out recently among jail prisoners, he said, when some inmates felt others were being too lax about wearing their face masks.

As for the general public, the sheriff's office has gotten about a dozen reports since the pandemic began of inappropriate gatherings or other situations where proper social distancing, or sheltering in place, was not being observed.

"Generally, people are more than willing to comply once we show them the (county) health officer's order," Livingston told the supervisors.