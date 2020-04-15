 Three medical experts will share COVID-19 insight at Glazer town hall | News | DanvilleSanRamon.com |

Three medical experts will share COVID-19 insight at Glazer town hall

Residents will learn about what is known so far about the new coronavirus

by Julia Baum / Pleasanton Weekly

Tri-Valley residents have the opportunity to hear from three health experts about what is known so far about the new coronavirus when Senator Steve Glazer (D-Orinda) hosts his twelfth virtual town hall on Thursday morning.

“I know that these developments have created great stress on everyone,” Glazer said in a statement. “Thank you for taking the time to be as informed as possible so we can keep each other safe.”

The April 16 event, which starts at 11 a.m., will be available by phone and livestream on Glazer's website. Guests include Dr. Annie Luetkemeyer, a physician, professor and clinical researcher at UC San Francisco, and expert on the spread of infectious disease, Dr. Tom Sugarman, an emergency department doctor at Sutter Delta Hospital in Antioch, and Dr. Chi Perlroth, an emergency department doctor at John Muir Hospital in Walnut Creek and past president of the California chapter of the American College of Emergency Physicians.

Participants can stream the event live on Glazer’s web site at

https://sd07.senate.ca.gov/ beginning at 11 a.m. on Thursday. A limited number of listen-only telephone lines are available at 844-721-7239 with this access code: 2865908 #.

Due to the high number of participants, only written questions will be submitted for this conversation. Questions may be submitted before or during the call to senator.glazer@senate.ca.gov. Residents may submit questions whether or not they intend to participate.

A recording will also be available on Glazer's website after the program, where recordings from his 11 previous Coronavirus Town Halls are already available.

