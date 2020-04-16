Community college district postpones chancellor search until next school year

In more fallout from the novel coronavirus crisis, the Contra Costa Community College District Governing Board voted last week to delay its search for a new district chancellor until the fall semester.

The decision came two weeks after the board initially tried to hit only a brief pause button amid the COVID-19 pandemic while still keeping intact the district's goal of having the new permanent chancellor in place by the start of the new school year on July 1.

But as impacts from COVID-19 continued to mount, including the district switching fully to online-based learning for the rest of this spring's semester, the board members opted to postpone the chancellor search until September. Interim Chancellor Gene Huff will remain in his position until the permanent hire takes the reins.

"This was a very difficult decision to make, but we feel it is in the best interest of our students and the district that we pause this search and continue to focus on the remote delivery of instruction and student services," Governing Board President Rebecca Barrett said in a statement.

"The selection of the permanent chancellor is one of the most important responsibilities of the Governing Board, and given our current environment of shelter-in-place and social distancing, we did not feel we could complete the selection process in a manner that would be acceptable for the district and our community," Barrett added.

The district is in the process of recruiting its third permanent chancellor since 2016. Longtime leader Helen Benjamin retired at the end of that year; she was succeeded by Fred Wood, who held the position from 2017 until his retirement earlier this year.

Huff, a San Ramon resident and executive vice chancellor of administrative services since 2013, has been interim chancellor since late January. His contract runs through the end of December, or until a permanent chancellor is selected.

"The Governing Board is comfortable making this decision because of the district’s steady leadership during the COVID-19 crisis," Barrett said. "We want to thank Interim Chancellor Huff for maintaining our organizational stability through this tough time."

Assisting the district in the chancellor recruitment this time around are search firm Collaborative Brain Trust and Brice Harris, a longtime California community college educator and chancellor emeritus of the California Community Colleges.

The firm contacted applicants to inform them about the search process postponement, and they agreed to remain in the selection pool, according to district leaders.

The newly revised timeline calls for the interview and selection process to start up in September. The district aims to have the new permanent chancellor begin the job Jan. 4.

The district includes Diablo Valley College in Pleasant Hill (plus the DVC satellite campus in San Ramon), Los Medanos College in Pittsburg and Contra Costa College in San Pablo.

To learn more about the chancellor search process, contact Harris at harrisbrice@att.net or 916-715-7272. Progress reports and updates will be posted on the district website at www.4cd.edu.