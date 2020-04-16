Contra Costa County placing sanitation stations at homeless encampments

In order to help slow the spread of the novel coronavirus in its cities' homeless population, Contra Costa County is delivering sanitation stations to encampments this week.

On Tuesday, Contra Costa Health Services delivered four portable toilets with attached handwashing stations to the Waterfront Amphitheater in Martinez.

Over the next several days, the county will deliver as many as 10 similar stations to Richmond, Antioch and Walnut Creek, according to Health Services officials.

"People who lack housing are particularly vulnerable," said Candace Andersen, chairwoman of the Contra Costa County Board of Supervisors. "Without running water, it is very difficult to wash your hands and practice the hygiene needed to reduce your risk of infection."

The county's Division of Health, Housing and Homeless Services has also been delivering sanitation supplies, including hand sanitizer, to homeless residents for several weeks, county officials said in a news release Thursday.

The county has also "secured 450 hotel rooms ... for temporary use by homeless residents" considered most at risk for contracting COVID-19 because of poor health or advanced age, according to county officials.

The county's homeless population is roughly 2,300 and to date there have been no reported cases of the virus at homeless shelters or service providers in Contra Costa County, according to Health Services officials.