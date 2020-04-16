San Ramon: Top officials joining Clarkson for another online Mayor's Breakfast

San Ramon Mayor Bill Clarkson is hosting another online Mayor's Breakfast on Friday, with the mayor seemingly converting his monthly in-person event series into a weekly video-conferencing session amid the novel coronavirus crisis.

This week's event, set for 9-10:15 a.m. Friday, is scheduled to feature special guests including State Assemblywoman Rebecca Bauer-Kahan, Contra Costa County Supervisor Candace Andersen, San Ramon City Manager Joe Gorton, Stanford-ValleyCare president/CEO Richard Shumway and Dr. Patrick Joseph, UCSF associate clinical professor of medicine.

"We may also have someone join us from the grocery store/retail industry. I realize that shopping has become quite challenging in recent weeks and residents have many questions," Clarkson said.

"Each of these important community leaders will take time from their busy schedules to join us and share information regarding the coronavirus pandemic and its impact to our community," he added.

The meeting will be live-streamed via the city's YouTube page (replacing the previous Zoom format). The session will also be video-recorded for future viewing on the city website.

The meeting can be accessed live by telephone as well, by dialing 669-900-6833 (with Webinar ID 964 1292 5032 and password 095318).

To suggest questions for Clarkson and his guests, email submissions to info@sanramon.ca.gov with "Mayor's Breakfast" in the subject line of the email by 8 a.m. Friday (April 17).