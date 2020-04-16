 San Ramon: Top officials joining Clarkson for another online Mayor's Breakfast | News | DanvilleSanRamon.com |

News

Uploaded: Thu, Apr 16, 2020, 1:47 pm

San Ramon: Top officials joining Clarkson for another online Mayor's Breakfast

Video conference Friday may also feature guest from grocery/retail industry

In order for all area residents to have important local information on the coronavirus health emergency, DanvilleSanRamon.com has lifted its pay meter and is providing unlimited access to its website. We need your support to continue our important work. Please join your neighbors and become a subscribing member today.

by Jeremy Walsh

San Ramon Mayor Bill Clarkson is hosting another online Mayor's Breakfast on Friday, with the mayor seemingly converting his monthly in-person event series into a weekly video-conferencing session amid the novel coronavirus crisis.

This week's event, set for 9-10:15 a.m. Friday, is scheduled to feature special guests including State Assemblywoman Rebecca Bauer-Kahan, Contra Costa County Supervisor Candace Andersen, San Ramon City Manager Joe Gorton, Stanford-ValleyCare president/CEO Richard Shumway and Dr. Patrick Joseph, UCSF associate clinical professor of medicine.

"We may also have someone join us from the grocery store/retail industry. I realize that shopping has become quite challenging in recent weeks and residents have many questions," Clarkson said.

"Each of these important community leaders will take time from their busy schedules to join us and share information regarding the coronavirus pandemic and its impact to our community," he added.

The meeting will be live-streamed via the city's YouTube page (replacing the previous Zoom format). The session will also be video-recorded for future viewing on the city website.

The meeting can be accessed live by telephone as well, by dialing 669-900-6833 (with Webinar ID 964 1292 5032 and password 095318).

To suggest questions for Clarkson and his guests, email submissions to info@sanramon.ca.gov with "Mayor's Breakfast" in the subject line of the email by 8 a.m. Friday (April 17).

We need your support now more than ever. Can we count on you?

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

Posting an item on Town Square is simple and requires no registration. Just complete this form and hit "submit" and your topic will appear online. Please be respectful and truthful in your postings so Town Square will continue to be a thoughtful gathering place for sharing community information and opinion. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

We prefer that you use your real name, but you may use any "member" name you wish.

Name: *

Select your neighborhood or school community: *

Choose a category: *

Since this is the first comment on this story a new topic will also be started in Town Square! Please choose a category that best describes this story.

Comment: *

Verification code: *
Enter the verification code exactly as shown, using capital and lowercase letters, in the multi-colored box.

*Required Fields


Get fact-based reporting on the COVID-19 crisis sent to your inbox daily.
Top Blogs

Couples and Premarital: Ping Pong
By Chandrama Anderson | 2 comments | 3,287 views

Garre' chef taking care of health care workers
By Tim Hunt | 0 comments | 1,705 views

Upon Further Review … a better pet solution
By Tom Cushing | 3 comments | 1,127 views

View all local blogs
 