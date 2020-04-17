Local photographer captures families under quarantine through Front Steps Project

Photographer Bill Stekelberg and his wife Ann Stekelberg have been photographing Tri-Valley families at their homes as they work to adjust to the county's shelter-in-place order brought about due to the spread of the novel coronavirus. (Photo courtesy Ann and Bill Stekelberg)

A local photographer in Pleasanton has joined a national movement meant to bring families closer together, digitally that is, by photographing them as they live together through the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

For the past three weeks, photographer Bill Stekelberg and his wife Ann, have been photographing Tri-Valley families in their front yards -- all while adhering to proper social distancing practices -- as a part of the national Front Steps Project.

"I am so excited at what I am seeing. These people are so happy to see us showing up at the front of their homes," said Ann, a retired teacher and Bill's self-described project secretary. "They've been stuck in the house for so long. (Having their photos taken) was exciting to them, and the letters that we are getting back by email, the acknowledgement is just bringing me to tears."

First started in Needham, Mass., the purpose of the project is to bring the community together virtually when many might feel isolated, by photographing families in front of their homes. It has since spread throughout the country as photographers seek to achieve this goal.

The Stekelbergs -- both retired teachers living in Pleasanton -- first heard about the project through their daughter, and as of Saturday, the duo will have photographed 92 families throughout the Tri-Valley.

"We have a friend that does Facebook, and we put out a notice on there asking if anybody wants to get a social distancing photograph taken during this period of social isolation on their front porch or on their front steps or they're yard," Bill said, explaining the early days of their participation in the project. "It's been an interesting experience and very heart warming in a lot of ways too."

After a family reaches out expressing interest in having their photo taken, Ann will schedule a meeting and the duo will drop by the interested group's home for a five- to 10-minute photo shoot. Photos aren't always posed shots and vary from family to family, but commonly depict groups with coronavirus or shelter-in-place related items such as toilet paper or face masks.

"We've kind of gotten some ideas about nice ways to pose and we'll sort of tell them what other people have done," Bill said, explaining the process. "One of our favorites we've done is (a family) will open their door about two-thirds of the way and they'll peak around the door and we'll do another one like that with just standing in front of their doorway."

"(Also) I'll usually look around their yard and see if there's any nice little backgrounds we can pose in front of. And you know, people have pretty good instincts about what looks good for them and how they stand together; we don't do a lot of actual posing." he added.

Plus, all photos are taken free-of-charge, although the Stekelbergs do encourage the families to pay it forward by donating to a charity or supporting a struggling local business if they are able. Families are welcome to donate to any charity of their choice, however the Stekelbergs have suggested Pleasanton Military Families -- a local group that sends care packages to active military members abroad -- as a nonprofit that is particularly meaningful to them.

As they are members of a group classified as at-risk for the coronavirus, safety is the top priority when meeting with families, according to Bill, who said they always maintain a distance of 10 feet, if not more, from their subjects and will stay for no more than five to 10 minutes.

"There has been a little controversy about that nationally, about social distancing if it's not an essential activity. The way we look at it, it's a lot safer than going to the grocery store," Bill said. "If there's a controversy about it, they're not doing it the right way."

While there is some risk associated with traveling, Bill and Ann are satisfied with the safety precautions they have taken, and have found a purpose to help themselves and others endure the ongoing shelter-in-place order.

"Being a former teacher, I was sitting here getting anxiety attacks before this happened, and for the past three weeks ,I have been so deliriously happy seeing all of these beautiful people. It's just been way more than we have expected. We thought we were just going to go out and take a few pictures, and it grew into this very exciting experience that we will always remember."

Tri-Valley residents interested in learning more about the project or having their family photos taken, can email the Stekelbergs at annstekelberg@comcast.net