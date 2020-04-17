 Tri-Valley landmarks lit up in purple to support local hospitality | News | DanvilleSanRamon.com |

News

Uploaded: Fri, Apr 17, 2020, 1:31 pm

Tri-Valley landmarks lit up in purple to support local hospitality

Visit Tri-Valley says area tourism has taken 'gut punch' from COVID-19 crisis

by Julia Baum

Two Tri-Valley landmarks were lit up in purple on Monday night, saluting the local travel and hospitality industry that's been hard-hit by the regional shelter-in-place order.

Lizzie Fountain in Livermore and The Wave in Dublin shimmered that evening in the shade representing hospitality workers around the country -- and will continue until early next week.

The idea for the lights was inspired by similar recent displays at Fairmont Hotel locations in San Francisco and San Jose. Purple lights in select guest rooms on different floors were turned on, creating the outline of a large purple heart on the side of each building.

"We're trying to get in on that and bring home the point that the hospitality and tourism industries have really taken a gut punch when it comes to people not being able to come to the Tri-Valley," Robin Fahr, marketing director for Visit Tri-Valley, told the Weekly.

From hotel clerks to wine tasting room hosts, "They need our absolute love and respect and honor at this point, because there's 6,300 of them out there (in the Tri-Valley)," Fahr said. "Visitors themselves spent $74 million last year in tax receipts in the Tri-Valley. We want them back and we want our partners to be standing tall and strong so the visitor has somebody to see when they get here. We do need them."

No local vineyards, wine tasting rooms or breweries are known to have shuttered since the order was announced last month. "The wineries have gotten very ingenious and doing virtual tastings" like Wente Vineyards, which ships out select bottles to participants before the online event.

There have been "some difficulties in the world of craft beer" lately but Fahr added that breweries like Beer Baron in Pleasanton have done well so far since they also sell food for takeout and delivery. Patrons have also been doing curbside pickups of their favorite growlers from BottleTaps, which also sells bar bites to-go. While the order is in effect, any alcohol purchase from restaurants and other "bona fide eating places" must be sold with a meal for pick-up or delivery.

Visit Tri-Valley has also shifted its focus inward in recent weeks and created a list of restaurants, breweries and wineries that are still open and offering deals. "We're not trying to appeal to the visitor anymore right now," Fahr said. "We really are saying, 'Come on locals, let's bring us together and keep everybody alive.'"

In the meantime, Fahr has been encouraging other local businesses to consider joining in and brightening up the night. "I've got calls into all sorts of places in Pleasanton. I'd love to see the Firehouse Arts Center lit up, I think that would be lovely."

